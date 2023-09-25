Josh Donaldson has found himself become one of the MLB's most polarizing players, not just among fans but seemingly among teammates as well. The 37-year-old has had a difficult last few seasons in the majors, particularly as a member of the New York Yankees.

With the Yankees, Donaldson was viewed by fans as more of an albatross than an asset. His lack of contributions on the field, his injury track record and his overwhelming contract quickly made him the target of frustration by fans.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The former American League MVP was released by the New York Yankees this summer, eventually landing with the Milwaukee Brewers. Although he is a shell of his former self, Donaldson joined the team as a veteran depth addition, and while he is attempting to adapt to his new role, his hit-and-miss relationships with teammates have remained the same.

In a recent episode of "Foul Territory," Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez shared a story of Josh Donaldson's initial entrance into the clubhouse. According to the hard-hitting Tellez, Donaldson refused to introduce himself to his new teammates, instead insisting that they already knew who he was.

Expand Tweet

"Josh Donaldson refused to introduce himself to Brewers teammates, saying 'they know who I am,'" @FoulTerritoryTV tweeted.

Rowdy Tellez dove further into their interaction when Donaldson first came into the clubhouse, with the Brewers veteran seemingly put off by his former teammate. The pair of Tellez and Donaldson played together when they two were members of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Josh Donaldson may be playing for his MLB career at this point

Josh Donaldson is far from the player he was when he won the 2015 American League MVP Award. At 37 years old, it's unsurprising to see that the veteran is in decline, which is what makes his run with the Milwaukee Brewers more interesting.

While he may no longer be a consistent threat at the plate, he still has some pop in his bat. If he can prove effective for the Brewers during the postseason, there is a chance that he could land with a new club this offseason, as he is a pending unrestricted free agent.

Expand Tweet

If things don't work out for Donaldson, it could be the end of his successful MLB career. It remains unclear of his plans, but if he is unable to compete at a high level, it seems unlikely that many teams will be calling this offseason.