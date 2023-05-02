Milwaukee Brewers' first baseman, Rowdy Tellez, recently expressed his dissatisfaction with the San Diego Padres' mascot, The Swinging Friar. In a conversation with The Foul Territory, a baseball podcast, Tellez addressed how the Friar had mocked him for looking like him.

Tellez made his MLB career debut with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018 and was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in July 2021. He signed a one-year contract worth $4.95 million with the Brewers in January 2023.

The Swinging Friar has been the San Diego Padres' mascot since their minor league days dating back to 1958.

"The San Diego Padres mascot kinda wears me out about it because he says we look the same." - said Tellez in the Podcast.

During the podcast conversation, Tellez talked about how the Friar had pointed to their bare heads, trying to underline their resemblance. Despite their physical similarities, Tellez felt that the Friar had gone too far in mocking him.

Friar will get a chance to make amends when the Brewers meet the Padres for a three-gamer starting in August 25-27th.

The International Career of Rowdy Tellez

Milwaukee Brewers v Seattle Mariners SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 17: Rowdy Tellez #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers scores a run during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on April 17, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

In the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Tellez played for Mexico as a designated hitter, registering one home run and five RBIs with a slash line of .280/.333/.440. Although he was invited to play for Israel, as both he and his mother are Jewish, Tellez chose Mexico due to logistical reasons. The Mexico team was in the pool that played in Phoenix, which was closer to the Brewers' spring training home, while the Israel team was supposed to train and play in Florida.

