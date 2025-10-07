Roy Halladay's son Braden makes his girlfriend Emma Grace proud on the deceased Phillies legend's special day

Braden Halladay, the son of late Phillies legend Roy Halladay, threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 2 of the Phillies’ NLDS against the Dodgers on Monday, Oct. 6. It was a heartfelt tribute to Halladay by his two sons, Braden and Ryan. 15-years-ago, on October 6, 2010, the moment in Game 1 of the NLDS, Roy made history by throwing a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds,Braden’s girlfriend, Emma Grace, reacted to the achievement on her Instagram story with a three-word reaction.That’s my boyfriend.”Braden reshared it on his Instagram story with a heart and lock emoji.Ray Halladay's son Braden reshared his girlfriend Emma story (@bradenhalladay/Instagram)The original post was shared with the Phillies' official account with the caption.&quot;15 years ago today, Roy Halladay threw the second postseason no-hitter in MLB history. Prior to tonight’s game, his sons threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Carlos Ruiz ❤️Braden expressed his feelings about this heartfelt opportunity.“The opportunity to be back here and to relive everything my dad did and to get to kind of experience it — it almost feels like I'm back here with him.”. Braden also shared his specific memory of the day.I remember I got on the Jumbotron in the fourth inning, and that made my night,” Braden continued. “In like the sixth or seventh inning, I started to kind of realize what was going on, and I was more nervous than I was today for the rest of the night. Pretty incredible.”Roy Halladay’s son, Braden, posted his first ACL West Champs carousel.Roy Halladay’s son, Braden, is a former player at Penn State and was drafted by the Blue Jays, his dad’s former team, in the 2019 MLB draft. Braden shared a series of images on his Instagram, including snapshots of his playing days and a cute photo with his friends and girlfriend Emma.“ACL West Champs 🏆 First professional season is in the books,&quot; Braden captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBraden’s girlfriend Emma reacted in the comments section.“Yay baseball!” Emma wrote.Roy Halladay's son ,Braden's girlfriend reacted on his post.(bradenhalladay/Instagram)He also completed a summer internship as a data apprentice for the Texas Rangers after working with the Clearwater Threshers — the Phillies' Single-A affiliate.