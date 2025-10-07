  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Roy Halladay's son Braden makes his girlfriend Emma Grace proud on the deceased Phillies legend's special day

Roy Halladay's son Braden makes his girlfriend Emma Grace proud on the deceased Phillies legend's special day

By Harshita Jain
Published Oct 07, 2025 15:11 GMT
Ray Halladay
Roy Halladay's son Braden with his girlfriend Emma (Credits: @bradenhalladay/Instagram)

Braden Halladay, the son of late Phillies legend Roy Halladay, threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 2 of the Phillies’ NLDS against the Dodgers on Monday, Oct. 6. It was a heartfelt tribute to Halladay by his two sons, Braden and Ryan. 15-years-ago, on October 6, 2010, the moment in Game 1 of the NLDS, Roy made history by throwing a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds,

Ad

Braden’s girlfriend, Emma Grace, reacted to the achievement on her Instagram story with a three-word reaction.

That’s my boyfriend.”

Braden reshared it on his Instagram story with a heart and lock emoji.

Ray Halladay&#039;s son Braden reshared his girlfriend Emma story (@bradenhalladay/Instagram)
Ray Halladay's son Braden reshared his girlfriend Emma story (@bradenhalladay/Instagram)

The original post was shared with the Phillies' official account with the caption.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"15 years ago today, Roy Halladay threw the second postseason no-hitter in MLB history. Prior to tonight’s game, his sons threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Carlos Ruiz ❤️

Braden expressed his feelings about this heartfelt opportunity.

“The opportunity to be back here and to relive everything my dad did and to get to kind of experience it — it almost feels like I'm back here with him.”
Ad

. Braden also shared his specific memory of the day.

I remember I got on the Jumbotron in the fourth inning, and that made my night,” Braden continued. “In like the sixth or seventh inning, I started to kind of realize what was going on, and I was more nervous than I was today for the rest of the night. Pretty incredible.”
Ad

Roy Halladay’s son, Braden, posted his first ACL West Champs carousel.

Roy Halladay’s son, Braden, is a former player at Penn State and was drafted by the Blue Jays, his dad’s former team, in the 2019 MLB draft. Braden shared a series of images on his Instagram, including snapshots of his playing days and a cute photo with his friends and girlfriend Emma.

Ad
“ACL West Champs 🏆 First professional season is in the books," Braden captioned the post.
Ad

Braden’s girlfriend Emma reacted in the comments section.

“Yay baseball!” Emma wrote.
Roy Halladay&#039;s son ,Braden&#039;s girlfriend reacted on his post.(bradenhalladay/Instagram)
Roy Halladay's son ,Braden's girlfriend reacted on his post.(bradenhalladay/Instagram)

He also completed a summer internship as a data apprentice for the Texas Rangers after working with the Clearwater Threshers — the Phillies' Single-A affiliate.

About the author
Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Know More
Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications