"Game changer" "As crazy as it sounds, this is actually a bargain" - MLB fans react to Royals' colossal $288,700,000 Bobby Witt Jr. extension

It's official, the Kansas City Royals have agreed to an 11-year, $288,700,00 contract extension with superstar Bobby Witt Jr. According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, the contract includes player opt-outs after the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th years of the deal.

The mammoth contract extension could keep Bobby Witt Jr. with the Kansas City Royals until the end of the 2037 season when the ultra-talented infielder will be 37 years old. The decision to extend Witt Jr. is not only massive for the player but for the franchise as a whole given the fact that the team is currently in a rebuilding phase.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The 23-year-old from Colleyville, Texas has more than lived up to the hype placed on him after being selected with the second-overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. Witt Jr. has continued his rise to baseball superstar stardom and will now enter the 2024 campaign as one of the most exciting talents in the MLB.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Last season for the Kansas City Royals, Witt Jr. set new career highs across the board, finishing the year with 30 home runs, 96 RBIs, 49 stolen bases, and a .276 batting average. Based on his current trajectory, many fans believe that the massive contract extension could turn out to be a bargain for the Royals in the long run.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In the wake of the new contract announcement, many MLB fans flocked to social media to praise the Kansas City Royals' decision to secure the infielder for the long-term extension. Those fans said that Bobby Witt Jr. is only beginning to round into form and that he could very well have demanded more money down the road.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Bobby Witt Jr. will now be the long-term face of the Royals' franchise as they usher in a new era of baseball

Other fans have pointed out that the sky is the limit for the talented superstar, saying that he is the ideal player to build their team around. Those fans believe that the decision to extend Bobby Witt Jr. was crucial for the Kansas City Royals and shows the seriousness of the franchise.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Although the Kansas City Royals may still be a few years away from contention, locking up their top player for the foreseeable future displays the team's commitment to excellence. Last year, the Royals finished last in the AL Central with a 56-106 record, however, as their young talent continues to develop, they should find themselves climbing the standings.

Expand Tweet

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.