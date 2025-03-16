Royals insider makes bold 2025 prediction for Bobby Witt Jr.'s teammate with one condition

The Kansas City Royals are looking to keep the momentum they built up last season rolling. The club defied their expectations in 2024, making it to the American League Division Series before ultimately falliing 3-1 to the New York Yankees. Thanks to the emergence of Bobby Witt Jr. as one of the best players in baseball, there is a chance that they could take another step forward this year.

Ad

While Bobby Witt Jr. will undoubtedly put together another strong campaign for the Kansas City Royals, there is another player that could make a major impact. MLB insider Preston Farr of Farm to Fountains believes that slugger Vinnie Pasquantino might be one the Kansas City players to keep an eye on.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During a Spring Training matchup against the Cleveland Guardians, Vinnie Pasquantino crushed a massive home run off starter Triston McKenzie, showcasing his immense power. This is a preview of something that Farr believes could become a regular occurence, however, this is only if Pasquantino can remain in the lineup.

"A healthy Vinnie will hit 30 bombs this year" - Farr posted on social media.

The 27-year-old from Richmond, Virginia has shown the ability to crush home runs at the Major League level, however he has had some struggles remaining healthy. Although Pasquantino was able to play in 131 games for the Kansas City Royals last season, it was the only time he has cleared 100 games in his career.

Ad

In 2023, Pasquantino was limited to only 61 games as a torn labrum in his right shoulder forced him to undergo season-ending surgery. Although he sustained a different injury last year, his season was once again cut short due to surgery.

Expand Tweet

Ad

If the Kansas City Royals are going to make a deep run this season and Farr's prediction to come to life, Vinnie Pasquantino will certainly need to stay healthy. Last year over 131 games, the Kansas City slugger posted a .262 batting average with 19 home runs and 97 RBI. It appears certainly in the realm of possibilty that he could reach the 30 home run threshold.

The Kansas City Royals recieved some positive injury news when it came to Bobby Witt Jr.

While Vinnie Pasquantino remaining healthy will certainly help Kansas City win games this season, having Bobby Witt Jr. in the lineup is even more important. The AL MVP Award finalist was hit in the forearm with a pitch during a Spring Training matchup against the Seattle Mariners.

The ultra-talented shortstop was forced to exit the game, however after undergoing X-Rays, the results were negative. Bobby Witt Jr. did not sustain any fracture in his arm, however, it's clear that the team's ceiling in 2025 might be based more on injuries than skill.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback