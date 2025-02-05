Royce Lewis drops 5-word reaction to Danny Coulombe's 1-year deal with Twins

Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis reacted to his team’s acquisition of left-handed pitcher Danny Coulombe. On Tuesday, the Twins reportedly signed Coulombe, who was on the free-agent market, marking his second stint with the team.

Excited to see his former teammate rejoin the Twins clubhouse, Lewis shared his emotions through his Instagram story, writing:

“@danny_coulombe bout time let’s go bro! @twins”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

(Credits: Instagram/@roycelewis)

Lewis made his Major League debut with the Minnesota Twins in 2022. Last year with the team, he posted a .233 batting average, a .295 OBP, and a .452 SLG. In 82 games, he recorded 40 runs, 16 home runs, 47 RBIs, and 28 walks in 292 at-bats.

Trending

Meanwhile, Danny Coulombe joined the Twins organization in 2020 and played for them until 2022. In 2023, he was traded to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations.

Danny Coulombe could be a solid addition if he repeats his 2024 year prowess

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles - Source: Imagn

Danny Coulombe and the Minnesota Twins have agreed to a one-year contract worth $3 million for the 2025 season. This marks the Twins’ first free-agent signing of the offseason.

Last season, serving as a relief pitcher, Coulombe delivered a solid performance with the Baltimore Orioles, posting a 2.12 ERA, a 0.67 WHIP, and 32 strikeouts in 33 games. In 2023, he also excelled with the Orioles, recording a 2.81 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP, and 58 strikeouts in 51.1 innings pitched.

He began his MLB career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, making his debut in September 2014. Besides the Dodgers, Twins and Orioles, he has also played for the Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees (minor league) and Milwaukee Brewers (minor league).

Coulombe missed part of the 2024 season due to an elbow injury, for which he underwent surgery. He is scheduled to undergo a physical on Thursday. Since the Minnesota Twins' roster is already at 40 players, the team will need to make a move to clear space for the addition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback