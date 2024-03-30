Royce Lewis Injury Update: Twins place 3B on 10 days IL following right quad strain

The Minnesota Twins have placed third baseman Royce Lewis on the 10-day injured list with a right quad strain. The team has reportedly called up 25-year-old Austin Martin to replace Lewis in their roster for the time being.

During the Opening Day 4-1 win against the Kansas City Royals, Lewis injured himself while running from first base to third base in the third inning following teammate Carlos Correa's double.

Shortly following the injury, the third baseman left the field with discomfort and was replaced by Edouard Julien on the basepaths.

The 24-year-old 3B started the season with a bang. He hit a solo home run in the first inning and a single in the third during the match against the Royals.

He was looking good, but now that he has been placed on the injured list, fans hope that the player recovers from the injury quickly.

Twins executive gives possible timeline of Royce Lewis' return

The Minnesota Twins' executive, Derek Falvey, has opened up a possible timeline for Royce Lewis' return to the pitch. The 3B was placed on the 10-day IL following a right quad strain that he suffered during the team's Opening Day clash against the Royals.

According to Falvey, Lewis has a 'sever quad stain' and is expected to be out at least for a month for recovery, following which the team will determine his condition and, based on it, chalk out the next steps before sending him back on the pitch.

The 24-year-old 3B entered Thursday's match with 70 big-league games under his belt, over which he's batted .307/.364/.549 with 17 home runs and 2.8 wins above replacement.

Although he showed glimpses of brilliance during his time on the pitch on Thursday, his leaving the field during the match must have the team all tensed up.

