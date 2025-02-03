Royce Lewis reacts to wife Samantha's dreamy beach dance on honeymoon with Twins shortstop, Alex Kirilloff's spouse Jordon drops 1-word reaction

Royce Lewis is the starting shortstop for the Minnesota Twins, and he has had an exciting offseason. Lewis married longtime girlfriend Samantha Hobert on January 13th in a ceremony that was attended by many teammates.

Royce Lewis and wife Samantha are currently on their honeymoon in Costa Rica, and Samantha shared a few photos and videos on her Instagram.

The videos and pictures show the newly married couple enjoying the views in Costa Rica while also dancing together on the beach. Royce Lewis and his wife, Samantha, were all smiles as they enjoyed time on the island while also escaping for a quick boat ride.

Royce Lewis Honeymoon Emoji

Royce Lewis shared his wife's post on his Instagram story and also added a fire emoji. The Twins shortstop is enjoying time with his new wife, and they chose a perfect location for the honeymoon.

Alex Kirilloff is an outfielder with the Minnesota Twins, and his wife Jordon has developed a good relationship with Samantha Lewis. She saw the photos and videos that Samantha shared, and shared a one-word reaction to the post, writing:

"Cuttteee😍"

Royce Lewis hit 16 home runs and drove in 47 runs during the 2024 season, but it was cut short due to injury. The Minnesota Twins are counting on Lewis to start at shortstop to begin 2025 as they look to get back to the top of the AL Central Division.

Royce Lewis Reacts as Wife Samantha Provides Sneak Peak of Wedding Day

Royce Lewis is not that active on social media, but fans manage to follow his life through his wife's posts. Samantha Lewis shared a post of their wedding day on Instagram on January 22nd and captioned it:

"a sneak peek into the best day of our lives 🤍 01•13•2025"

In the photos that were posted, Royce can be seen wearing a fashionable tuxedo while Samantha donned a stunning white wedding gown. The wedding featured many professional athletes, and it was held at a time when those MLB players could be in attendance.

Royce Lewis had a two-word response to his wife's post, but those words said it all.

"❤️My Love❤️"

It has been a great offseason for Royce Lewis, but he will soon get his attention back to the baseball diamond as he prepares to play for the Minnesota Twins.

