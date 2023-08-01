When the Yankees acquired Harrison Bader at last year's trade deadline, it took the outfielder about five minutes to become a fan favorite. Known for his gregarious personality, Bader is also a hometown hero, having grown up just up the road in Bronxville, New York.

Prior to his move back to his hometown team, Bader had spent all five-and-a-half seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals. A former Rookie of the Year contender, Bader also won the center field NL Gold Glove in 2021.

Despite high hopes for his first full season in the pinstripes, things have not panned out well for Bader. After an oblique injury delayed his season by a month, the 29-year old showed signs of success. However, after managing to hit a mere .256 with 7 home runs in 57 games.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Harrison Bader is not in the Yankees lineup tonight. IKF is

Ahead of their August 1 game against the Tampa Bay Rays, it was quickly noticed that Harrison Bader was not in the Yankees lineup. With August 1 also representing the trade deadline, fans drew their own conclusions.

Meeks ✘ @Meeks301 @TalkinYanks if Bader gets traded I’m done with this org

Michael Chacon @DM54mc @TalkinYanks so, if we trade away our CF, whos playing CF?? Because it aint Judge the way they are treating his toe...

Most were upset by the news, as Bader has quickly become a fan favorite. In addition to his local roots, his 5 home runs and 6 RBIs during the New York Yankees' 2022 postseason run made him a true darling of Bombers fans.

A rod0822 @rod0822 @TalkinYanks Yankees gotta get under the luxury tax so Hal can afford that trip to Italy

Hillel Weintraub @Hillelw2write @TalkinYanks Now that Bader is healthy, they need to trade for a new injured player.

KP3 @kingpalm3 @TalkinYanks Terrible idea. He's a top defensive CF and not even a top 10 reason the Yankees suck this year.

Moreover, fans feel particularly upset that Isiah Kiner-Falefa has taken over for Bader. Falefa was acquired in a March 2022 trade with the Minnesota Twins that saw him come to the Bronx alongside Josh Donaldson. Recently, the 38-year old Donaldson announced he would be sitting out the rest of the season with a high-grade calf strain. Of course, Yankees fans already strongly believe that they will never see Donaldson in the pinstripes again.

Eddie Soto Photo 🇵🇷🇳🇮🗽⚾️ @EddieJSoto @TalkinYanks Watch him be injured till the 2nd inning with a between his toes strain.

Leo @Leoj__26 @TalkinYanks Thank god IKF is saved we won the trade let’s gooo

• @ripjayzz @TalkinYanks Bader is gone for sure. So long bronxville bomber

With a record of 50-55, things are getting critical for the Yankees. Currently occupying the last place in their division, 3.5 games also stand between the Bronx Bombers and the Toronto Blue Jays, who continue to hold the AL's third and final Wild Card place.

Harrison Bader trade probably makes sense for the Yankees

Although Bader is a good outfielder, he is not the best the Yankees have. As such, trading the pending free agent to a contender who will pay a pretty price makes sense. We do not know the details of the deal, or even if it has happened for sure, but we all know Yankees fans will miss Bader on their team.