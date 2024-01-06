Ryan Brasier Free Agency: Multiple teams show interest in righty reliever, per Insider

MLB relief pitcher Ryan Brasier had an impressive second half of the season with the Los Angeles Dodgers last year and has now entered free agency, attracting considerable interest in the market. The 36-year-old righty reliever joined the LA side on a minor league contract before being promoted to the majors, where he made a significant contribution to the season. According to MLB Insider Jon Hayman, there are now several teams who have shown interest in him and are in pursuit of signing him at the earliest.

Ryan Brasier was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the 2007 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2013. He then returned to the minors and joined the Oakland Athletics for another season. He joined the NPB in Japan for a year before returning to the MLB with the Boston Red Sox in 2018 as an in-and-out part of the bullpen and winning the World Series title. After signing a one-year minor league contract with the Red Sox at the beginning of 2023, he was released in May.

Brasier then signed a minor league contract with the LA Dodgers and was soon promoted to the bullpen, where he made a huge impact on the team. He pitched 38.2 innings over 39 games and finished with an ERA of 0.70. He has since become a free agent and as the options for pitchers in the market grow slimmer with every week, he is starting to draw attention. The Los Angeles Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals are the top teams rumored to be interested in the impactful closer:

Who will Ryan Brasier sign with?

As reported by Heyman, the market is strong for the former Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed reliever.

While the Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals have been singled out as the leaders, the likes of the Orioles, Angels and Cubs are all reported to be interested. So far, the LA side has shown the most clout in the market and may succeed in re-signing him due to their recent history together.

