Ryan Goins set to be Angels' next infield coach, per MLB analyst

Ryan Goins is set to become the new infield coach for the Los Angeles Angels, per MLB analyst Ken Rosenthal. Goins spent eight years in the MLB as a player, representing three different ballclubs.

Arguably not one of the best hitters, he was scintillating in the infield for the Blue Jays and the White Sox, and now he shall take his exploits to Angel Park in LA.

"Ryan Goins will be the Angels’ new infield coach, sources tell @TheAthletic"

Goins played in 90 games during his final professional stint with the Atlanta Braves triple-A affiliate in 2022.

In the 2020 season, which was cut short, he made his MLB debut with the Chicago White Sox. Prior to the 2023 season, he inked a minor-league contract with the Kansas City Royals, but he was unable to appear in any games.

The eight-year MLB veteran is most known for his five seasons with the Blue Jays, where he was selected by the team in the fourth round of the 2009 MLB Draft. This will be his maiden stint as a coaching staff member of a ballclub.

"With the Angels are in position to have Chili Davis as hitting coach, Clint Hurdle as bench coach, Ryan Goins as infield coach and Eric Young Sr as 3B coach. There are 2 spots left open. 1st base coach and pitching coach" - MattAdamBengino

Ryan Goins steps into the coaching realm

Between 2013 and 2017, Goins played 448 games with Toronto and was a fantastic defender. With the Blue Jays, he slugged.228/.275/.335 and blasted 20 home runs.

As a participant in Toronto's post-season campaigns in 2015 and 2016, Goins participated in 14 playoff games during the team's two ALCS visits.

"Ryan Goins is good at defense" - BadNewsJays

This summer, he made a second visit to the Rogers Center to take part in the ceremony that celebrated Jose Bautista to the level of excellence. As Goins becomes the new infield coach for the Angels, he will hope to bring his shortstop excellence to aid the likes of Brandon Drury, Luis Rengifo, and Zach Neto.