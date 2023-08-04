Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle made franchise history in their series win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night. The slugger has been in action less than a week since his return from the injured list and he is already showing what he can do when he's fit.

Mountcastle completed his comeback on Thursday, going 4-4 and recording his 10th hit of the series with an average of .846, the highest in franchise history.

He was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2015 MLB Draft and made his way up the minor leagues before making his major league debut in 2020. Since then, he has been regular in the Orioles lineup and cemented his place in the team.

However, he started struggling with vertigo during games this season and had to be put on the injured list to overcome the illness.

After missing more than a month of action due to his condition, he finally made his return to the MLB last month and has been in terrific form. The slugger completed his return with a record-breaking performance against the Blue Jays.

Speaking to the media after the game, Mountcastle explained the reason behind his red-hot form:

“It's easier when you're just seeing one baseball instead of three.”

Nathan Ruiz @NathanSRuiz It’s not just Toronto. Ryan Mountcastle is 23-for-50 (.460) since coming back from vertigo.



Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports Ryan Mountcastle’s 10 hits are tied (with 18 other instances) for the 2nd-most hits by an Orioles player in a series of 4 games or fewer since the move to Baltimore, behind only:



1971 Merv Rettenmund: 11 hits vs CLE

Zach Bollinger @zachbollinger18 EVERYDAY THE CITY OF TORONTO WAKES UP AND PRAYS THAT THEY DONT HAVE TO FACE RYAN MOUNTCASTLE pic.twitter.com/F4l6NLKpkT

Ryan Mountcastle helps the Orioles extend their lead on top of the AL East table

The Baltimore Orioles sit comfortably on top of the AL East table, with a 2.0 game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays. Mountcastle's return from the IL has helped the Orioles maintain their lead as the slugger has been hitting .449 since the All-Star break.

If they continue this way for the next few weeks, they will be the front runners to enter the MLB postseason as the leaders of their division.

Next, they face the New York Mets in a three-game series over the weekend.