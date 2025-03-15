Ryan Pressly, Kyle Tucker & Justin Turner's wives cheer on their husbands at Cubs' exhibition game at Tokyo Dome 

Ryan Pressly, Kyle Tucker, Matthew Boyd, and Justin Turner have traveled to Japan along with their fellow Cubs teammates for the Tokyo Series, which begins on Tuesday. Chicago will face the incumbent World Series champions (LA Dodgers) in the Tokyo series.

Wives of many of these ballplayers accompanied them to Japan to cheer for them and boost their morale. On Saturday, the Cubs took on the Hanshin Tigers of the NPB in an exhibition game inside Tokyo Dome in a lead-up to game 1 of the series against the Dodgers.

Wives of Ryan Pressly (Kat), Kyle Tucker (Samantha), Matthew Boyd (Ashley), and Justin Turner (Kourtney) were present in the stands to showcase support for their partners inside Tokyo Dome. Kat Pressly even shared a couple of images from inside the stadium with the captions:

"Here we go!"

"Go Cubs go 💙 "

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Credits: @katpressly Instagram)

Chicago lost the game 3-0 against the Tigers and were effectively shut down in the game. They played the game after a two-day resting period that saw the ballplayers venture into Tokyo city along with their partners and spend some quality time with them.

While losing is a part of the game, Chicago will be solely focused on making an impact against the Dodgers on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, two of Cubs' Japanese players Seiya Suzuki and Shota Imanaga had thrown a welcome party for their teammates and their partners in Tokyo.

Kourtney Turner shared some highlights from the party in a social media post, with a caption that read:

"Such an honor to attend @seiya510217 & @shotaimanaga’s welcome party and thank you @airihatakeyama for the gift of wearing a traditional Japanese kimono. 🤍 "

Kyle Tucker's wife enjoyed special Dodgers-Cubs cookies with Ryan Pressly and Justin Turner's wives

During the exhibition game inside Tokyo Dome on Saturday, the wives of Kyle Tucker, Ryan Pressly, Justin Turner, and Matthew Boyd enjoyed special cookies, which were made in honor of the two ball clubs competing in the Tokyo Series. Samantha Tucker shared a snap of the cookie box on social media.

"These cookies 🔥 "

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Credits: @samtuck30 Instagram)

Chicago will start Shota Imanaga in game 1 against Yoshinobu Yamamoto while game 2 will feature their southpaw, Justin Steele, who will be up against Dodgers' latest Japanese recruit, Roki Sasaki.

