Ryan Pressly is the newest member of the Chicago Cubs as the All-Star reliever is leaving the Houston Astros. Ryan and Kat Pressly tied the knot on Dec. 31, 2019. Together they have two children and are now moving the entire family to the Windy City.

Kat Pressly is very active on social media, and she has recently made some posts about having to leave the Houston area. Her most recent Instagram story on Jan. 31 focuses on her jewelry as opposed to leaving memories behind.

In the two photos shared on her Instagram story, Kat Pressly is showing off a new Cubs bracelet ahead of the family move to Chicago. The other photo shows personalized cubes from RoksUSA, respecting both the Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs.

Ryan Pressly had a full no-trade clause in his contract, giving him the power to essentially choose where he pitched in 2025. Pressly had to keep his family in mind when making a decision, but ultimately agreed to waive the no-trade clause to join the Chicago Cubs.

Pressly had a 3.49 ERA during the 2024 season and picked up four saves for the Houston Astros. He will be given a chance to be the closer with the Cubs, which factored into his decision.

Ryan Pressly's Wife Kat Makes Heartfelt Post to Houston Astros

Ryan Pressly has been a member of the Houston Astros since 2018, and that is where he and Kat Pressly started their lives together. They have raised their two children in the Houston area and have been able to share some amazing memories on the diamond. After the trade became official, Kat Pressly took to Instagram to thank the city of Houston and the Astros organization.

“From the first pitch to the final out, every moment here has been unforgettable. We are forever grateful for the fans, teammates, friends that have become family, and the countless memories. Thank you for everything. Houston, you have our hearts. 🫶🏻🏆#HomeSweetHouston”

Ryan Pressly will be looking to make new memories on the mound in Chicago, and he will have the support of his family behind him. Kat Pressly is already getting into the spirit by updating her accessories from the Astros to the Chicago Cubs.

