Arizona Diamondbacks hurler Ryne Nelson recorded his first hit in his first Major League plate appearance and earned an RBI. His hit was the spark the D-backs needed to turn the game around from a 6-2 deficit into a 10-6 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

The hit drew admiration from fans and analysts across the league. Arizona commemorated the big hit with an Instagram post.

“RYNE NELSON IS BRINGING BACK PITCHERS WHO HIT!!!” The Diamondbacks captioned.

Nelson’s wife Kaitlyn reposted the photo on her Instagram story and added a crown and eyes emoji.

Ryne Nelson's wife Kaitlyn reacts to the Diamondbacks pitcher's slugging prowess -(image credit: instagram/kaitlynnelson_)

Kaitlyn’s wordless reaction encapsulated the opinions of fans and observers around the league. Before the universal DH rule, having a pitcher pinch hit was unusual and the feat was more impressive considering how rare it is to see pitchers step into the batter’s box.

Arizona fans will likely see more of Nelson hitting this year as the season progresses.

Ryne Nelson’s hit was “awesome” for the Arizona Diamondbacks

Following Arizona’s win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo talked to the media. Among the topics discussed was Ryne Nelson’s unique opportunity to pinch hit in the game. Lovullo, rather than being apprehensive about the situation, was supportive of him. He shared what he told Nelson.

“I don’t care if you make an out," Lovullo said, via MLB.com. "Just go up there, get your hands up in the middle of the ring, and duke it out. Don’t take a strike, go up there and let it eat.”

With the vote of confidence, Nelson faced a drawn-in infield by Chicago and runners stood on second and third in the eighth inning. The Cubs’ lead had evaporated from 6-2 to 7-6.

Nelson spanked a grounder up the middle and past the drawn-in infield. It brought home a run with the runner from second getting thrown out at the plate. He took second on the throw to the plate.

“I figured I'd take an extra base, get into scoring position," Nelson said to reporters after the game. "I’ve got a raspberry on my knee. I realized I had dirt on my pants for the first time in a long time, so that was awesome.”

The hit was a memorable one for Nelson and the Diamondbacks, who are looking to get back into playoff contention this season. He also has a story to tell for years to come.

