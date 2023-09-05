Ryne Stanek injury update: Astros manager Dusty Baker shines light upon the relief pitcher's ankle injury

In the game against the Texas Rangers on Monday, September 4, Ryne Stanek suffered a right ankle injury while covering the first base. The injury looked severe as he was driven off the field by a cart. The injury happened during the bottom of the 9th inning of the game, however, the Astros sealed a comfortable 13-6 win over Texas.

Following the injury, Astros' manager Dusty Baker commented in the post-game press conference, "I did see the still (photo) afterwards. Boy, that looked ugly." "I'm just hoping nothing is broken and nothing is structurally wrong. We have to see, because he could be out a while," he added.

Fortunately, the news of his injury has come to the forefront and what was supposed to be a grave injury is an ankle sprain.

As pronounced by Dusty Baker, "Ryne Stanek's ankle is not broken, but is likely a high ankle sprain." The Houston Astros' roster would have suffered a dent if the Stanek injury had been a broken ankle.

Stanek was then placed on the 15-day Injured List, which means he could make his return in time for the postseason.

His importance to the Astros pitching staff will be seen during his absence.

Phil Maton was brought in to replace Ryne Stanek

Stanek was replaced by Phil Maton who had been on the injury list for a good while in August. The now-injured relief pitcher of the Astros was doing a good job on the roster. He maintained a decent 3.88 ERA is his 52-game stint with the Astros this season.

As they chase the Seattle Mariners for the division crown, they will need some pitchers to step up in a big way.