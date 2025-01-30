Ryne Stanek's wife Jessica celebrates pitcher rejoining New York Mets on 1-year, $4,500,000 deal

Jessica Stanek, wife of relief pitcher Ryne Stanek, expressed her excitement as her husband agreed to rejoin the New York Mets on a one-year deal for the 2025 season. She took to social media to react to Ryne's return to Queens.

On Wednesday, Jessica Stanek took to her Instagram to reshare MLB’s post about her husband on her story.

Image Credit: Instagram/@_jessicastanek_

Ryne Stanek and the New York Mets have agreed to a one-year contract worth $4.5 million. The deal also includes potential performance incentives that could add up to an additional $500,000 to his earnings.

Stanek's return further strengthens an already impressive Mets bullpen. He joins closer Edwin Diaz and recently acquired left-handed setup man A.J. Minter, providing manager Carlos Mendoza with another reliable late-inning option. The 33-year-old right-hander brings important postseason experience to the team, boasting a career 2.89 ERA in 30 playoff appearances.

Besides her recent IG story, Jessica also made a post on Instagram on the same day about her return to New York with her husband Ryne and their two children, Joey Layne and Rowan Thomas. The post featured a few snaps from their arrival in New York. Jessica wrote in the caption of her post:

"Back in a NY min 🤍🗽🍎🌆 #lgm."

Ryne Stanek's wife Jessica shows her culinary skills

Jessica Stanek shared a different side of herself with her fans, expressing her love for culinary arts on Instagram. On Jan. 7, she posted about her cooking abilities, featuring pictures of different meals she made at home:

"In my “I can make that at home” era. And honestly it makes me really happy!! 👩🏼‍🍳🍛🤍🍞✨🍪🥰"

Meanwhile, Ryne Stanek had a challenging regular season stretch with the New York Mets in 2024, posting a 6.06 ERA in 17 appearances. But he proved his worth during the postseason, allowing just three runs across eight innings in seven playoff games. He was crucial in the Mets' run to Game 6 of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With an improved bullpen and the recent acquisition of superstar Juan Soto, the Mets are positioning themselves as serious contenders in the competitive National League East as spring training approaches.

