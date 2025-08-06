“S*** going on in Yankees minor leagues” - MLB insider recalls ex-pinstripe Didi Gregorius' damning comments as team’s struggles continue

  • home icon
By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 06, 2025 07:46 GMT
Fans have been after manager Aaron Boone for the current state of the New York Yankees, but according to one MLB insider, the problem is deeply rooted, and it hasn't even reached the surface.

Erik Boland discussed the New York organization during Tuesday's episode of Foul Territory. He recalled what former Yankees star Didi Gregorius said about the team's minor league system.

"And I still remember when Didi Gregorius, a player you guys are very familiar with, rehabbed for a couple of weeks back in 2019 in the minor leagues while coming back from an injury," Boland said. "When he returned to the big league clubhouse, he told several of his teammates, quote, 'You wouldn't believe some of the s*it going on in our minor leagues.'
"And he was talking about what I'm talking about, where all of the emphasis was on, again, exit velocity, hitting home runs, spin rate for pitchers, etc. There wasn’t a lot getting done in terms of making sure the guys actually play the game in a competent way."

Boland added that the Yankees have been a poor fundamental team for several years now. Players down there are not being coached well regarding several metrics like exit velocity, spin rate, driveline and more.

"So I don't know why people are suddenly shocked there's gambling going on in the casino, if you will, when you see that at the big league level, it's the exact same thing," Boland added.
"But again, Aaron Boone is the frontman for a lot of this in terms of taking the slings and arrows coming from the fan base and a lot of the media. But I'm telling you, this is a top-to-bottom organizational issue, and it has been for a while now."
Yankees are in dire state with second-half postseason race

On Tuesday, the Yankees lost their fifth straight game despite Aaron Judge's return, continuing to spiral down in the standings. They started the season as the best team in the American League, but are hanging onto the final wild card spot. The Texas Rangers are 60-55, sitting just 0.5 games behind to outpace them.

Offense outside of Paul Goldschmidt, Judge and Cody Bellinger has been hard to come by. Their starting rotation has been out of depth, and the bullpen can't save games, as we have seen in the final two games.

While it's easy to blame Aaron Judge for all things going wrong with the Yankees but what Boland said was interesting. The problem is in their farm system and it certainly doesn't bode well for the organization's future.

