Sal Frelick made his debut in the major leagues and soon became a star. At American Family Field in Milwaukee on Saturday night, the Milwaukee Brewers outfielder made his Major League Baseball debut.

He contributed two outstanding defensive plays, three hits, and two RBI, including the game-winning run against the Atlanta Braves.

Frelick is the only player in the franchise's history to have at least three hits and two RBI in his MLB debut. He is also the sixth player in the previous 25 seasons to make his MLB debut with three hits and the game-winning RBI.

A debut that Sal Frelick and @Brewers fans will never forget.

Fans couldn't keep calm and posted comments and praise for Frelick on social media:

LoudLobster578🇺🇸 @Loudlobster578 @MLB @Brewers Rookie of the year btw

Matthew @AboveHeights21 @MLB @Brewers Two big catches in the outfield too, the kid is going to be a star

Jack Cerveny @JackCerveny @MLB @Brewers Best debut in Brewers history, change my mind.

Marcus @_Mrog @MLB @Brewers Every kid dreams of this kind of debut. Good for you man.

Mason @MasonKrake @MLB @Brewers Best game of baseball I ever went to

Sal Frelick enjoyed his MLB debut - "It's super special"

After his debut game for the Brewers, Sal Frelick was asked by reporters about the special day and how he felt. He replied:

"I’m always nervous going into every game, but you get that first hit and that first catch, you settle in,” said Frelick, who got a Gatorade bath after the win.

“I think these fans are unbelievable. Walking out for the first time and getting such a warm welcome. And then going out and being able to give them something to cheer for. It’s super special."

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX @Ken_Rosenthal talks with Sal after his big night in the Brewers 4-3 win What a debut for Sal Frelick!@Ken_Rosenthal talks with Sal after his big night in the Brewers 4-3 win pic.twitter.com/wSTgHm207o

Frelick was up in Lexington, Massachusetts, and went to Lexington High School where he participated in baseball, football, and hockey. He started at quarterback for Lexington High and, as a senior, was recognized as the Gatorade State Player of the Year for his 30 touchdown passes.

He accepted Boston College's invitation to play baseball while simultaneously being given a football scholarship.

