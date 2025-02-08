Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez took to social media to share a glimpse of his family vacation as the Perez family celebrates the “Season of Love.”

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Salvador, wife Maria and the couple’s children shared an adorable family portrait in which they can be seen near the sea with what appears to be an abandoned ship in the background. The picturesque scene depicts a memorable family getaway just a couple of weeks before spring training is set to begin.

Here’s a look at the family pic:

Salvador Perez shares adorable family portrait ft. wife Maria & their two kids to celebrate the 'Season of Love' - Source: IG

The Spanish-language caption reads:

“It’s officially the Season of Love! Show your love!”

The “Season of Love" refers to Valentine’s Day. As such, the Perez family is taking full advantage of their time together to enjoy quality time before Salvador returns to the rigors of an entire 162-game MLB season.

Salvador Perez’s path to US citizenship

Salvador Perez was originally born and raised in Venezuela. His journey through life brought him to the United States as a young man looking to make it to the Majors. He made it and eventually won a World Series, got named MVP, made six All-Star teams and has five Gold Gloves in his name.

But becoming a franchise legend with the Kansas City Royals hasn’t been the hardest part of Perez’s journey in the Big Leagues. The hardest part of the journey was becoming an American citizen. Perez officially became a naturalized US citizen in 2020 when he took the oath at the 2020 annual Royals FanFest.

The nerve-wracking experience left Perez wishing he could step into the batters' box instead of dealing with the citizenship process.

"I would rather be in the World Series, bases loaded, two outs, 3-2, hitting than go through that again. I was shaking and my eyes were super big. But it was fun," Perez said, per ESPN.

Perez’s journey to become an American citizen took five years. As he described it, it was a long, difficult, but worthwhile process.

While Perez has not forgotten his roots in his birth country, he is now firmly entrenched as a valuable member of the Kansas City community and an unforgettable part of the Royals’ team legacy.

