Sam Long's wife Kendall poses in cream bikini for handmade jewelry brand

By Safeer M S
Modified Oct 14, 2025 18:55 GMT
Sam Long
Sam Long's wife Kendall poses in cream bikini [Image Source: Instagram/sammylong44]

Royals pitcher Sam Long has been married to his wife, Kendall Mary, since late 2023. The couple announced on Sunday that they are expecting their first child.

Soon after the announcement, the Instagram handle of "Beach Metal Club" shared a bikini snap of Kendall on their IG story. Kendall re-shared it on Monday.

Beach Metal Club is a handmade jewelry brand. Owned by Hayden Gibson, it's an Instagram-based, small business that creates and sells handmade, affordable, and one-of-a-kind jewelry.

"We love you," they captioned the post.

In the picture, Kendall posed confidently in a cream bikini at the beach. She also wore sunglasses. She held an instant film print in her hand, possibly the ultrasound image of the fetus.

Kendall Mary's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/kendallmlong]
Kendall Mary's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/kendallmlong]

Sam Long and his wife had announced the pregnancy through a combined Instagram post. The multisnap post was captured by Sheldon Kohatsu, possibly from locations in Hawaii.

In the cover image of the carousel, Kendall posed with her husband in a grassy, mountainous outdoor setting. She wore a long, white dress with ruffles on the top and held a sonogram photo in her hand. Long stood beside her, resting his hands on her waist. He was in a white long-sleeved shirt and blue pants.

"A lil’ Long coming soon. 🤍," Kendall captioned the post.
The second image showed Sam Long kissing the belly of his wife in a black-and-white maternity photo on a beach. The final image of the post showed the Royals pitcher romantically holding his wife from behind.

Sam Long's wife Kendall receive heartfelt wishes from MLB spouses

Sam Long was an 18th-round pick of the Tampa Bay Rays during the 2016 MLB draft. After playing in the minor leagues for the Rays and later the Chicago White Sox, Long debuted in MLB for the San Francisco Giants in 2021.

After a two-year stint in San Francisco, he played for the Oakland Athletics in 2023 before signing with the Royals.

The partners of several of Long's current and former teammates sent heartfelt wishes to him and his wife after they announced their pregnancy.

"Ahhhhh!! I’m so excited I could cry!!😭😭❤️❤️ Gonna be the best parents🥹," Logan Webb's wife, Sharidan, wrote.
"Sooooooooo so soooooooo happy for you guys!!!! You’re already the cutest lil mama EVER!!!," Michael Wacha's wife, Sara, commented.
"Gorgeous!!! Congrats mom and dad 😍❤️," Brandon Crawford's wife, Jalynne, reacted.
"These photos I can’t 😭😭😭 cant wait for our babies to be besties 🫶🏼," Lucas Erceg's spouse, Emma, commented.
"Ahhh congratulations!!! 🤍 these are perfect!," Kyle Muller's wife, Connie, wrote.
"These are STUNNING!!!!!!," Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife, Maggie, reacted.
"These are beautiful! Congratulations ❤️," Andrew Bailey's wife, Amanda, commented.
"Kennnnnn they turned out so cute!!! Eeeeep so excited for lil long," Cole Ragans' wife, Tori, wrote.
"Eeeekkk been waiting for this😍so dang happy for yall! We love the Longs🫶," Cody Thomas' spouse, Shaley, reacted.
Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/kendallmlong]
Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/kendallmlong]

Webb and Crawford were Sam Long's former teammates from the Giants, while Thomas and Muller were among his ex-teammates from the Athletics. The remaining players are his current teammates with the Royals.

Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.

Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.

In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.

When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies.

