"Same girl same" - Brandon Crawford's wife Jalynne echoes Olivia Dunne's nervous energy while watching boyfriend Paul Skenes pitch in MLB debut

Cardinals SS Brandon Crawford's wife, Jalynne, resonated with Olivia Dunne's nervous energy while watching her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, make his MLB debut on Saturday at PNC Park. While Skenes dominated on the mound with his searing over 100 mph pitches, Livvy Dunne watched her boyfriend pitch in the big league.

In a post-game interview, Olivia Dunne reflected on the nervous energy she felt while watching Paul Skenes pitch and sharing the family press box with her mother and Paul Skenes' family members

Brandon Crawford's wife, Jalynne, took to Instagram to post a story resonating with Olivia Dunne's nervous energy while Paul Skenes made his MLB debut with the Pirates, as the caption read:

"Same girl same. I always get more nervous for Brandon Crawford than I ever did competing. He crushed it"

Like Olivia Dunne, Crawford's wife, Jalynne, was also a gymnast and competed with the UCLA Bruins in her collegiate career. However, some back and rib injuries forced her to step away from the discipline and put a premature end to her gymnastics career.

Brandon Crawford is a seasoned veteran in the league who dominated the minor league with the Richmond Flying Squirrels before spending 13 seasons with the SF Giants and winning two World Series titles in 2012 and 2014. He married Jalynne in 2011, and the couple is now a happy family of seven with three daughters and two sons.

Crawford switched to play with the Cardinals this past offseason after the Giants refused to go ahead with both the club and player contracts. He is under a one-year, $2 million deal with St. Louis for the 2024 MLB season.

Brandon Crawford weighed in on his opinion of leaving the Giants to sign with the Cardinals this past offseason

Brandon Crawford moved on from the SF Giants to sign with an MLB ballclub that was willing to give him a contract and therefore ended up signing a one-year deal with the Cardinals.

While speaking with The Athletics Andres Bggarly, Crawford said:

"The bottom line is I was not wanted back by the one person whose (opinion) matters. So I went with a team that gave me a major-league contract."

The veteran shortstop is not finding enough playing time this season with the St. Louis Cardinals, as he has now been shifted to a utility ballplayer role and actively imparts his wisdom toward the budding ballplayers on the roster.

