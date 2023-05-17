San Francisco Giants star Brandon Crawford and wife Jalynne are pregnant with their fifth child, Jalynne announced recently on social media.

Putting the cutest video, featuring all their four children and a series of photos and small sonography clips, Jalynne wrote:

We are excited to announce it’s a ……. FINAL SCORE 👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼💓💙💙

In the video, the little babies disclose that they are going to welcome a baby girl. Also, the giant scorecard at the stadium flashes to show 3 girls and 2 boys.

Braylyn, Jaydyn, Braxton, and Bryson Crawford are the four children of Brandon and Jalynne Crawford, who have been married since 2011. Crawford debuted in 2011 and has played for the Giants his whole career.

Brandon Crawford and wife Jalynne's kids made the cutest announcement during the game

In 2022, Brandon had a special moment when two of his four children, Braxton and Braylyn, called him as he approached the plate.

Jalynne shared a video clip of the kids taking Renel Brooks-Moon's place as the public address announcer for a heartwarming moment on Instagram. Its caption said:

Special day! The announcers were cutest yet!!!!! 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 @therealbcraw35 @tinyturnip

Crawford was the first shortstop to smash a grand slam in an MLB postseason game and the sixth player in MLB history to do it in his debut game.

He has earned the Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Award twice (in 2012 and 2016), three All-Star selections (in 2015, 2018 and 2021), four Gold Glove Awards, two Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Awards, and the Silver Slugger Award for shortstop in 2015.

Crawford finished the 2022 season ranked second among all current players in terms of shortstop games played, having played the most shortstop games in Giants team history.

