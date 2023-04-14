Logan Webb was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the first round of the June 2014 Amateur Draft. However, the California native's career ran into controversy before he even began pitching for the team.

In 2019 Webb was suspended for 80 games by Minor League Baseball. The suspension was handed down after the then 22-year-old tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

Logan Webb was playing in Double-A at the time and had a 2.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts over 27 innings when he was barred.

Since then, he has slowly worked himself back up to become one of his team's top starters. In 2022, he posted his best season yet, posting an ERA of 2.90 over 192 innings, striking out 163 batters, and finishing 11th in the NL Cy Young voting.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Right-hander Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants agreed on a five-year, $90 million contract extension. Right-hander Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants agreed on a five-year, $90 million contract extension.

On April 13, the San Francisco Giants announced that they would be re-signing Logan Webb to a 5-year extension worth $90 million. With an annual contract value of $18 million, Webb is set to become the highest-paid pitcher on his team.

However, fans have long memories. Upon hearing the news, legions of fans took to Twitter to voice their dissatisfaction given the marred history that Webb has.

Some are also pointing to the 26-year-old's 2023 record of 0-3. Webb was charged with 4 earned runs in his team's opening-day loss to the New York Yankees, and currently has an ERA of 4.76.

Webb's annual pay will more than quadruple under the new agreement, from $4.6 million to $18 million. Joc Pederson is the only Giant with a higher salary than Webb.

MlBtheShowBurner @mlbtheshowb @JeffPassan 18 a year lmfao that’s wild. What an overpay. @JeffPassan 18 a year lmfao that’s wild. What an overpay.

Some have highlighted Webb's particularly weak numbers against key divisional rivals throughout his career. Logan Webb, for instance, has a 2-4 record and an ERA of 4.44 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

eduardo ﾒ𝟶 @mookieplzhomer @JeffPassan YESSSSSS more batting practice for the Dodgers and Padres @JeffPassan YESSSSSS more batting practice for the Dodgers and Padres

Logan Webb now has the expectations of the fanbase to live up to

While Webb's drug problems are long gone, even the best players find it difficult to move on from a scandal like that. Webb, despite his youth, will have to work extremely hard to guarantee that he fulfills his contract. Failure to do so might lead to even harsher criticism from a crowd that does not appear to be particularly supportive of him.

