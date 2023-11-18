The San Francisco Giants signed a new deal with their outfielder Mike Yastrzemski for the 2024 season. The franchise avoided arbitration with the player as they penned him down to a $7.9 million contract for a year.

Mike Yastrzemski has been with the Giants from the start of his career. He made his debut in 2019 and immediately made an impact with .272/.334/.518 with 21 home runs and 55 RBIs in 107 games. He was further impressive in the 2020 season as he led the Giants with 35 RBIs and a .297 average in the shortened season.

But the past few seasons have been dicey for the 33-year-old as he has been unable to show the same prowess. Hamstring struggles and other injuries derailed his 2023 season as he only managed .233 in 2023 with 15 dingers.

Because of his reliability issues, he had only signed a one-year deal worth $6.1 million. The Giants seem to have gone ahead with the deal to avoid letting go of the right fielder to avoid free agency.

However, Giants fans were seemingly unhappy with the decision as they expected Farhan Zaidi, the head of baseball operations, to make better signings for the team. They took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their opinions:

"Yaz sucks, he is old & always injured what is the point we need to move on from him please trade him ASAP, it's normal for Farhan fool us fans," one fran wrote.

Here are a few other reactions from fans on X:

Mike Yastrzemski part of the Giants core going ahead in 2024

Mike Yastrzemski was one of only two players the San Francisco Giants decided to sign new deals with in order to avoid arbitration. The other player is Austin Slater, who also has reliability issues due to constant injuries.

LaMonte Wade Jr., Thairo Estrada, J.D. Davis and Tyler Rogers were all tendered by the organization to avoid letting them go to free agency for the time being. The club will look to negotiate new deals with each of them.

