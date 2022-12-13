San Francisco Giants fans awoke to the news that the team is "still pursuing" free agent pitcher Carlos Rodon, the ace of its 2022 rotation. The news comes after the Giants agreed to a two-year contract with fellow left-handed starter Sean Manaea on Monday morning.

Susan Slusser, a Giants beat reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle, noted that Manaea is not being brought to the team as a replacement for Rodon.

The San Francisco Giants are still chasing top free-agent starter Carlos Rodón, but they did land one potential addition to the rotation late Sunday evening, adding left-hander Sean Manaea, the former A's pitcher.

I'm told the Giants *are* still pursing Rodón. Manaea signing does not impact that.

Carlos Rodon went 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA in 2022, his first season with San Francisco after seven years with the Chicago White Sox. Manaea did not offer up those kinds of numbers with the San Diego Padres last season, going 8-9 with a 4.96 ERA in his first National League campaign after a six-year stint with the Oakland Athletics.

News that the Giants were not initially looking to replace Rodon with Manaea came as a welcome word to many in the San Francisco faithful.

Erik @Erik_Rogers_ @susanslusser @themarywalton They better do whatever it takes to get Rodon back. @susanslusser @themarywalton They better do whatever it takes to get Rodon back.

SDCraig @sdcraig922 @susanslusser @themarywalton Now THAT is what we want to hear! Please pursue hard. @susanslusser @themarywalton Now THAT is what we want to hear! Please pursue hard.

However, many other Giants fans figure that a Carlos Rodon departure will be another body blow in an offseason that has already seen the team come up empty on other big signing attempts.

San Francisco briefly thought superstar outfielder Aaron Judge was coming to the Bay Area, only to learn hours later that he was returning to the New York Yankees. The Giants are reported to be pursuing free agent shortstop Carlos Correa, but have so far been unsuccessful.

Carlos Rodon opted out of the final year of the two-year, $44 million contract he signed with the Giants prior to the 2022 season. Slusser herself reported last week that Rodon is seeking a deal in the neighborhood of seven years and $100 million.

As some Giants fans noted, it's not like their team doesn't have the money on hand to make it happen.

Would Joc, Haniger, Manaea, Rodon, Reynolds be a win?



As one of the top remaining free agent pitchers, Rodon is a hot property. Time will tell whether the lefty will return to San Francisco, or if he'll take the money and run to a new team, as several big-market squads are reportedly also in pursuit.

Signing either Rodon or Correa -- or possibly both -- would certainly take a lot of sting out of swinging and missing on Judge. There's not a lot of faith in the Giants Nation that it will happen, however.

Carlos Rodon reportedly has many options for 2023

Carlos Rodon #16 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks

According to various reports, Carlos Rodon is being sought by the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Red Sox, as well as the proverbial "mystery team," which MLB Insider Jon Heyman identifies as the St. Louis Cardinals. Where do you think he pitches next season?

