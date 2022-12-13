Create

San Francisco Giants fans react to report that team is still pursuing free agent Carlos Rodon - "They better do whatever it takes to get Rodon back"

By Tom Carothers
Modified Dec 13, 2022 02:14 AM IST
San Francisco Giants v Chicago Cubs
Carlos Rodon #16 of the San Francisco Giants delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs

San Francisco Giants fans awoke to the news that the team is "still pursuing" free agent pitcher Carlos Rodon, the ace of its 2022 rotation. The news comes after the Giants agreed to a two-year contract with fellow left-handed starter Sean Manaea on Monday morning.

Susan Slusser, a Giants beat reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle, noted that Manaea is not being brought to the team as a replacement for Rodon.

I’m told the Giants *are* still pursing Rodón. Manaea signing does not impact that. twitter.com/sfchronicle/st…
Carlos Rodon went 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA in 2022, his first season with San Francisco after seven years with the Chicago White Sox. Manaea did not offer up those kinds of numbers with the San Diego Padres last season, going 8-9 with a 4.96 ERA in his first National League campaign after a six-year stint with the Oakland Athletics.

News that the Giants were not initially looking to replace Rodon with Manaea came as a welcome word to many in the San Francisco faithful.

Okay, I can get behind this. Much like adding Haniger was solid insurance for losing Judge, Manaea is alright insurance for Rodón. With that said, we know the #SFGiants made a real pursuit of Judge, remains to be seen whether they make a 6/$130m+ offer to Rodón. twitter.com/susanslusser/s…
@susanslusser @themarywalton They better do whatever it takes to get Rodon back.
@susanslusser @themarywalton Now THAT is what we want to hear! Please pursue hard.

However, many other Giants fans figure that a Carlos Rodon departure will be another body blow in an offseason that has already seen the team come up empty on other big signing attempts.

San Francisco briefly thought superstar outfielder Aaron Judge was coming to the Bay Area, only to learn hours later that he was returning to the New York Yankees. The Giants are reported to be pursuing free agent shortstop Carlos Correa, but have so far been unsuccessful.

Literally the same thing was said when they signed Haniger and that it doesn't impact the ability to sign Judge. Doesn't mean anything when you can't get the job done and close the deal. twitter.com/susanslusser/s…
We're definitely not getting him twitter.com/susanslusser/s…
“Giants made a strong offer to Rodón, but he ultimately chose the ___” tweet coming soon. twitter.com/susanslusser/s…

Carlos Rodon opted out of the final year of the two-year, $44 million contract he signed with the Giants prior to the 2022 season. Slusser herself reported last week that Rodon is seeking a deal in the neighborhood of seven years and $100 million.

As some Giants fans noted, it's not like their team doesn't have the money on hand to make it happen.

Given that they offered Aaron Judge ~$360,000,000, it would seem that they might still some money to spend... twitter.com/susanslusser/s…
Hear me out… and share thoughts. What if Manaea is depth and we land Rodon & Kyle Harrison(+more) gets traded for Reynolds to address the OF hole? Would Joc, Haniger, Manaea, Rodon, Reynolds be a win? or #SFGiants fans still mad with no Correa/Judge? twitter.com/susanslusser/s…
Getting Rodon back would be HUGE… still need Correa and another outfielder twitter.com/susanslusser/s…

As one of the top remaining free agent pitchers, Rodon is a hot property. Time will tell whether the lefty will return to San Francisco, or if he'll take the money and run to a new team, as several big-market squads are reportedly also in pursuit.

Signing either Rodon or Correa -- or possibly both -- would certainly take a lot of sting out of swinging and missing on Judge. There's not a lot of faith in the Giants Nation that it will happen, however.

Not going to get my hopes up on either Carlos. @G_Kontos @Giantsfaithful3 @9ersfans twitter.com/susanslusser/s…

Carlos Rodon reportedly has many options for 2023

Carlos Rodon #16 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks
Carlos Rodon #16 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks

According to various reports, Carlos Rodon is being sought by the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Red Sox, as well as the proverbial "mystery team," which MLB Insider Jon Heyman identifies as the St. Louis Cardinals. Where do you think he pitches next season?

