As the MLB's free agent window nears, Michael Conforto is a name that teams can take off of their target lists. The oft-injured veteran outfielder opted to pick up his player option for the 2024 season, guaranteeing him $18,000,000 for the next year with the San Francisco Giants.

After showcasing his potential as a member of the New York Mets earlier in his career, Michael Conforto has struggled to reach the heights that many expected from him. That being said, his previous level of success with New York led to the San Francisco Giants signing him to a two-year, $36,000,000 contract with a player option for 2024.

It was yet another average season from Conforto, which is why many San Francisco Giants fans are unsurprised by the fact that the 30-year-old outfielder picked up his option.

It was unlikely that he would be able to secure $18,000,000 on the open market, so he will not only cash in during the 2024 season but will also have the opportunity to raise his value heading into unrestricted free agency following the 2024 campaign.

Many fans of the San Francisco Giants already knew that Michael Conforto would be opting into his player option after his struggles last season. Although it was a positive sign for the outfielder that he was able to participate in 125 games, his numbers left much to be desired.

In those games, Conforto finished the season with a .239 batting average with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs.

Giants fans are not blaming Michael Conforto but Farhan Zaidi

Although some San Francisco Giants fans were hoping that he would opt out of his deal, nearly all understood the reasoning behind his decision. Fans have not blamed Michael Conforto for choosing to opt into his contract. Instead, they have taken their frustration out on President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi.

The polarizing front-office executive has been the focus of backlash among certain fans for handing out player options in several player contracts. Not only did Zaidi give Michael Conforto a player option that he has since picked up, but he also did the same thing with another injury-prone outfielder, Mitch Haniger.

The former Seattle Mariners outfielder signed a three-year, $43,500,000 contract with the San Francisco Giants last offseason. This deal also includes a $15,500,000 player option for the 2025 season, which he will likely opt into, given the fact that he was limited to only 61 games last year.