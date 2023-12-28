San Francisco Giants Rumors: Insider links club with 3 superstar free agents as team still 'big-game hunting' 

The San Francisco Giants couldn't manage to land Japanese sensations like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, after missing out on them to the LA Dodgers. However, in order to keep up in the NL West, they seem to be determined to land proven league stars this offseason.

According to Insider Jon Heyman, the Giants are hot in pursuit of several free agents, including starter Blake Snell, third baseman Matt Chapman and Cody Bellinger. Fresh off signing Korean outfielder Jung Hoo Lee, the Giants are looking to add more star power in the offensive, and Matt Chapman is the favorite to land in San Francisco.

Apart from this, various other reports showed the Giants' interest in Shota Imanaga and Sean Manaea in the pitcher market.

The Giants are coming off an underwhelming season after finishing fourth in the NL West with a 79-83 record. They are missing several pieces to come up with a competitive roster, something they haven't been able to do so far.

MLB veteran believes crime rate is not allowing Giants to sign star free agents

Former Giants catcher Buster Posey, who is part of the team's ownership group, spoke out about the city's crime rate as one of the big reasons why the organization hasn't been able to sign blue-chip free agents.

He claimed that the city's unease, as well as a mere sense of crime and drugs in the city, became a stumbling block in negotiations:

"Something I think is noteworthy, something that unfortunately keeps popping up from players and even the players’ wives is there’s a bit of an uneasiness with the city itself, as far as the state of the city, with crime, with drugs,” Posey said.

“Whether that’s all completely fair or not, perception is reality. It’s a frustrating cycle, I think, and not just with baseball. Baseball is secondary to life and the important things in life. But as far as a free-agent pursuit goes, I have seen that it does affect things.” [via The Athletic].

It remains to be seen if the San Francisco Giants can add some superstars to their roster this offseason.

