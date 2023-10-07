Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson opens up on his "No Chance with Taylor Swift" amid singer's dating rumors with Travis Kelce

Jackson Olson seems to have given up on his chances with pop star Taylor Swift after she was spotted at Kansas City Chiefs games further solidifying rumors of her dating tight end Travis Kelce.

Jackson Olson is a part of the exhibition team Savannah Bananas who play all around the country against semi-professional teams. They were earlier considered as a summer collegiate amateur team but currently have shifted to only exhibition playing under the 'Banana rules' - a remixed version of normal baseball rules introduced to instill some fun in the game.

It was no secret that Olson had a huge crush on Swift. The Savannah Bananas are well known on social media for viral videos and Olson was vocal there talking about his 'chance' with the 33-year-old pop star after she was reported to have broken up with her six-year-old boyfriend Joe Alwyn in April.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, things have fallen apart for Olson since Travis Kelce rumors have started gaining steam. In a September 13th video on TikTok, the 25-year-old baseball star was seen lip-syncing to 'The 1' - a 2020 ballad released by Swift as part of her Folklore album.

The caption on the screen reads:

"When you had no chance with Taylor Swift but see she's dating Travis Kelce."

Afterward, he's seen being consoled by his teammates. The clip had gotten 4.7 million views within three days of it being posted on TikTok and numerous comments on Instagram.

"Mr. Americana & The Heartbreak Princess," Olson added a caption on Instagram.

Taylor Swift's presence increasing viewership for NFL games

Usual Taylor Swift searches on any of the major search engines would have included questions about her lifestyle, net worth, etc. But this week it included "Taylor Swift Jets". This is a result of her being present at the Chiefs-Jets game that played out at the Metlife Stadium.

As per reports, it was the highest-viewed game since the Super Bowl with an increased number of female viewership all thanks to Swift who increased the game's appeal among female viewers.