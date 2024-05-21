"Save the date" - Justin Verlander's wife & SI model Kate Upton to host new reality series 'Dress My Tour' premiering on Hulu

It’s been a busy week for Kate Upton. She featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine's 60th anniversary addition and attended various promotional SI events.

However, Upton had one more surprise for her followers. On Monday, she announced her new Hulu hosting show on Instagram, “Dress My Tour." This new reality series will cover the journey of 11 aspiring fashion designers as they design for famous figures in the music industry, with a prize pool of $100,000 on the line.

“Save the Date,” Upton shared with her story.

Source: Kate Upton Instagram

“Dress My Tour” will be premiered on July 23 on Hulu. Marina Toybina, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning costume designer, and Laurieann Gibson, choreographer and Emmy-winning director, will be the judges and mentors of the program.

The reality series will also feature JoJo Siwa, Ty Dolla $ign, Paula Abdul, Coi Leray, French Montana, Toni Braxton, JT (The City Girls), and Jesse James Decker as guest judges.

Season 1 participants are Veejay Floresca, Michael Shead, Cierra Zacchaeus, Keiandrea Daniels, Rey Ortiz, Jess West, Todd Fisher, Julissa Peralta, McCauley Star, Afaf Seyam and Traviance Dunn.

Produced by Relevé Entertainment and All3Media America, it’ll be Kate Upton’s first on-screen moment since appearing as a guest judge on “Project Runaway” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race."

Kate Upton shares thoughts on body confidence

Besides being a supermodel, Kate Upton is also a wife, mother and renowned philanthropist. In a recent interview with “Lipstick on the Rim," she opened up about her thoughts on body confidence.

“I think it's always ups and downs. Which is also why I am appreciative of the criticism. It did make me want to learn more about health and why I had this body, and kind of, going back to the logistics of my body," Upton said.

Kate Upton also shared about the industry.

"And I think that anything at that time that was different, people wanted to discuss whether they hated it or not. It's okay to feel uncomfortable because you haven't seen it before, because you don't have it.

"And it's okay to look at other people's situations, whether it's their bodies or their viewpoint, and hear them and accept it, or at least not discuss it as if you have the final say."

This confidence may be what supports her husband, Justin Verlander, to keep up in the MLB at the age of 41, leading the Houston Astros from a slump phase.

