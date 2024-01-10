"Save those dollars to keep Juan Soto" - MLB Analyst nudges Yankees in favor of a deal for Dylan Cease over Blake Snell

The New York Yankees made a big acquisition when they traded for Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres this offseason. The Yankees are now looking to add a reliable starting arm, with Dylan Cease and Blake Snell still looking for potential suitors.

Recently on SNY, Britt Ghiroli mentioned that the Yankees should instead favor a deal for Dylan Cease rather than reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell. Since Juan Soto is heading to free agency next season, the Yankees might want to save money to retain his services beyond next season:

"I would trade for Dylan Cease," Ghiroli said. "Because maybe they do have money to spend, but I think they are gonna need that money if they want to keep Juan Soto beyond this year. Because Soto is a free agent next year. I don't know if I like Blake Snell in the rotation with Carlos Rodon.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Blake Snell has reliability issues and durability issues. Bryan mentioned that he's Cy Young but in between he's kind of okay. He is five and die guy, he doesn't get in the sixth innings. And I just wonder if the Yankees want a rotation where Rodon and Snell are in the IL and all of a sudden they are in the same situation, that they were most in 2023."

Ghiroli further mentioned that Cease is as good as Snell and if the Yankees want to retain Soto then they need to save dollars:

"I would go with Dylan Cease," Ghiroli added. "I know he's coming off a down year but even in the down year he missed 84% percent of bats this year and the Yankees need somebody like this. His ceiling is just as high if not higher than Snell. I think you save those dollars to keep Soto who is going to be the absolute prize in next year's free agent class."

Expand Tweet

New York Yankees' current starting rotation

Apart from Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes Jr., the Yankees are still looking to find their fourth and fifth starter. They also have Clarke Schmidt to potentially fill one more spot, leaving room for one more pitcher unless they decide to pick someone from bullpen depth.

Cole was impressive last year, taking home Cy Young honors, but apart from that, the rotation always struggled to keep up with injuries and effectiveness.

It remains to be seen if the new addition can fit in nicely and elevate their rotation.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.