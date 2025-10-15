“Scapegoats!” “Somehow Luis Rojas is still alive” - Fans outraged over Yankees’ coaching shakeup, demand Aaron Boone's firing after playoff exit

The New York Yankees are reportedly undergoing coaching changes after the 2025 postseason exit. The Yankees made it through the wildcard round, but they failed to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS. Fans were already asking for manager Aaron Boone's resignation, and the recent coaching shakeup reported has left them more outraged.According to Andy Martino of SNY on Tuesday, Longtime bullpen coach Mike Harkey and first base coach Travis Chapman will not return in 2026. More updates can follow on those lines.Fans asked if Boone was going to continue being the Yankees manager. One fan believes whoever is getting axed is actually a scapegoat for Boone and GM Brian Cashman.&quot;Scapegoats for the ineptitude of Boone and Cashman,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Somehow luis rojas is still alive,&quot; one fan added.&quot;This means little until Boone, Fishman and Cashman are fired every year will end up the same as the last 16,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;That Aaron Boone is fired tweet is gonna hit like crack,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Whew. That was a close call. Thankfully, Boone &amp; Cashman will be back and Lord knows they’re not the type to scapegoat the coaching staff,&quot; one fan posted.One fan came up with a fix. The fan said:&quot;Andy, why are the Yankees (Hal) not making the changes that will actually make a difference? Like GM/VP cashman, Fishman (head nerd), and Boone the Bafoon? Until those 3 are gone nothing in the organization will change. I got 2 easy fixes. Jeter GM/VP, Mattingly/Derosa manager&quot;In further updates, Andy Martino said Yankees hitting coordinator Jake Hirst could be in the mix for a new role. Meanwhile, hitting coach James Rowson is being considered for the Twins managerial opening.Andy Martino @martinonycLINKYankees hitting coordinator Jake Hirst could be in the mix for a job on the ML staff. Hitting coach James Rowson seen as a legitimate candidate for Twins managerial opening.Aaron Boone confident about returning in 2026 as Yankees managerDespite the fan appeal, there doesn't appear to be a reason to believe the Yankees will fire Aaron Boone as the manager. After the team lost the ALDS, Boone was asked if he was expecting to return in 2026.&quot;No, I’m under contract. So I don’t expect anything,&quot; Boone said.In February 2025, the Yankees extended Boone’s contract through 2027. The manager sees this as an assurance that he will be with the Yankees until the contract runs out.