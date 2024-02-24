"Scott Boras is holding him back" - MLB analyst believes Pete Alonso's agent is blocking All-Star slugger's Mets extension

MLB star Pete Alonso will be on the free agent market after his 2024 campaign. The first baseman has been with the New York Mets since the start of his career, but the biggest question for Mets fans is whether the franchise will give him another extension.

It's hard for the Mets to part with such a talented player who has contributed significantly to the team. Likewise, the slugger has expressed his interest in remaining with the franchise.

Apart from the Mets and Alonso's interests, Scott Boras' guidance and opinion play a vital role here. Boras is one of the top sports agents, especially for players like Alonso, Blake Snell, Cody Bellinger and Jordan Montgomery, to name a few.

According to analyst Ken Rosenthal, Boras prefers top players to be on the open market for better offers. He said that Boars is not someone who loves extensions:

“I would say probably Scott Boras is holding him back. Scott Boras, with guys like Pete Alonso generally prefers them to go to the open market," Rosenthal said [via ClutchPoints].

Everyone knows Boras for his strong negotiation skills. That said, he might complicate a reunion for Alonso and the Mets. Being a free agent gives more opportunities and interest from other teams, which means more offers.

Mets owner Steve Cohen remains keen on signing Pete Alonso

Unsurprisingly, Mets owner Steve Cohen said that there is a huge possibility for the three-time All-Star to re-sign with the franchise. Cohen said the Mets are always open to conversation.

The slugger has been nothing but a star for the Mets in the past five years. His contribution to the team has been excellent, and it makes sense for the Mets to retain him. At the same time, the franchise is open for him to pursue other opportunities.

It also likely depends on his performance in the upcoming MLB season. The better he performs, the better offers are expected to pour his way. In his 2023 season, he smashed 46 home runs and 118 RBIs with a .821 OPS.

The 29-year-old player has many years left in his career. Several teams are expected to show interest in the star once he hits free agency. As for the Mets, they will need to act fast before he hits free agency.

