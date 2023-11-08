Pete Alonso and the New York Mets have reportedly taken part in negotiations regarding a massive contract extension. According to the MLB super agent Scott Boras, the club and the All-Star first baseman have continued talks regarding his future in Queens.

Last season, there were mixed messages about Pete Alonso's future with the New York Mets. While the team has expressed an interest in keeping the first baseman, there were conflicting reports saying that the team was open to listening to trade offers.

Now, according to Scott Boras, there have been ongoing contract negotiations between the two parties. In typical Boras fashion, he had a humorous quote when asked about Alonso's contract situation. "When it comes to the Polar Bear, we're not in contract hibernation," Boras told reporters.

Boras said Alonso's team had lengthy conversations with New York Mets President of Baseball Operations David Stearns. Although Stearns announced earlier this week that the team would not be hiring a General Manager this offseason, it has not prevented the team from negotiating with their superstar first baseman.

"Scott Boras said he met with David Stearns at length yesterday regarding Pete Alonso and is open to contract extension talks. Boras mentioned that Stearns views Alonso as a “core part” of the team and that he told Stearns, “When it comes to the polar bear, we’re not in contract hibernation.” - @Metsmerized

The length of Pete Alonso's contract could be stalling an agreement

Even though Alonso and the New York Mets have expressed mutual interest in a contract extension, there have been reports saying that the length of a potential deal has both sides far apart.

There is a belief that the first baseman is looking to secure a contract that spans 10 years, however, the New York Mets are seemingly hesitant to offer such a long-term deal. The separation on the term of an extension has led some to believe that the team could explore their options on the trade market.

This is a realistic option for the New York Mets as the team made several moves last season that suggest a roster overhaul could be in the works. Last year, the Mets traded away several pricey veterans such as Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, and Mark Canha.