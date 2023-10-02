New York Yankees hitting coach Sean Casey seems to be on the verge of signing a long-term contract with the team but has clarified that he has not received an offer from general manager Brian Cashman.

The former MLB first baseman joined the Yankees during the All-Star break this season on a short-term contract till the end of the season. With the Yankees failing to make the postseason this year, Casey's appointment as the permanent hitting coach of the team is one of the first moves that the management is expected to make.

Sean Casey is best remembered for his time with the Cincinnati Reds, where he spent eight seasons and made the All-Star team thrice. It was during this time that he became close friends with teammate Aaron Boone, who was largely responsible for him taking his coaching role with the Yankees.

Since joining the New York team in July, he has been a valuable addition for them and it has shown in their results. The offense has looked much better in the last month despite losing out on a postseason spot.

Both Cashman and Boone have expressed their interest in getting Casey on board on a more permanent basis and it seemed only a matter of time. However, the Reds Hall of Famer has explained that he has not received anything concrete yet:

"There's been no offer made to me from Cash”

Could Sean Casey's imminent arrival mean an extension for Aaron Boone?

It is common knowledge that New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone and their hitting coach Sean Casey are close friends who enjoy working together. They also seem to make a good team.

However, while talks about Casey's future as a coach in the MLB continue, Boone too, has only a year left in his contract and the Yankees' interest in his friend may be a positive sign for him.

It is unlikely that the New York management would be keen to sign Casey if they were planning to part ways with Boone. Thus, if things go as expected, they may be looking to extend Aaron Boone's contract sooner rather than later.