The Seattle Mariners are bringing up one of their top prospects, selecting the contract of pitcher Bryce Miller from Double-A Arkansas on Monday.
Joe Doyle of FutureStarsSeries.com reports that Miller, a fourth-round draft pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, will get his first major-league start on Tuesday against the lowly Oakland Athletics.
Miller has struggled with the Travelers this season, going 0-2 with a 6.41 ERA over four minor-league starts in April. However, the majority of that damage came in one start.
The Seattle Mariners' pitching staff has been beset by injuries throughout the first month of the season.
One of the team's main starters, Robbie Ray, underwent season-ending left flexor tendon surgery after just one start.
Easton McGee was called up from Triple-A Tacoma over the weekend to take struggling starter Chris Flexen's spot in the rotation. He tossed 6-2/3 innings of no-hit ball at the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, but went in the injured list with a right forearm strain the next day.
Enter Bryce Miller, the next man up. To make room on the 40-man roster for Miller, the team optioned reliever Diego Castillo to Triple-A after he passed through waivers.
Bryce Miller is ranked as the No. 85 prospect overall in the minor leagues, according to MLB.com. He has struggled at Double-A after impressing with the Seattle Mariners in Spring Training.
However, after giving up four, three, and six earned runs over his first three minor-league starts, he allowed just one earned run on a solo home run while striking out five batters in his last start for the Travelers.
With McGee's forearm strain setting off panic bells of something far worse occurring in his pitching arm, the Mariners are going to give it a go with Miller.
In Bryce Miller's final Spring Training start on March 19, he allowed two runs on four hits over four innings of work against the Texas Rangers. He made three total appearances in Cactus League play, posting a 2.00 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with nine strikeouts in nine innings.
The Athletics continue to be the worst team in MLB, posting a 6-23 record heading into May. Since most of the ballclub's lineup would likely be in Triple-A if Oakland was interested at all in fielding a competitive squad, the Seattle Mariners couldn't have picked a better game for Miller's debut.
Bryce Miller has a chance to stick with the Seattle Mariners
If Miller is able to manage against Oakland, he has a chance to stick with the Mariners for as long as he proves capable. Seattle has an open spot at the back of the rotation with the Mariners reticence to allow Flexen and his 8.10 ERA another start unless absolutely necessary.