The Seattle Mariners fans got a piece of good news on Thursday as their president of baseball operations, Jerry Dipoto, announced that they will be looking to add depth to their offense before the trade deadline. Dipoto explained in detail how the Mariners will look to explore the market in the coming weeks. Fans were delighted with the news, given that the team clearly lacks offensive prowess now.

Seattle Mariners are third in the AL West table with a 29-27 record despite a dominant pitching staff. Their offense requires improvement, and Dipoto is working on it with general manager Justin Hollander. With the All-Star break and the MLB draft around the corner, Dipoto emphasized the importance of the next three weeks in the trading process.

He explained that the next three weeks before the MLB draft will be an important time to get in touch with other teams and get an idea of what they are looking for. Trade talks are expected to slow down during the days leading to the draft but will again pick up in the month of July.

Dipoto has also made it clear that the Mariners will go big in the market and won't rule out making deals for players near the end of their contracts. Fans were ecstatic with the news and took to social media to express their joy.

"Let everyone know we back up," one fan wrote, retweeting a comment by Dipoto.

Seattle Mariners set to face the Rangers over the weekend

While the fans have been happy to hear about the club's front-office plans for the MLB trading market, the Seattle Mariners have plenty of challenges left until then. It starts with the Texas Rangers, who they will be facing over the weekend.

While they make plans to bring in offensive firepower to help them in the second half of the season, the Mariners also have to focus on keeping their position in a tight division. The Angels are at their heels while the Astros are still four games ahead. The upcoming series against the Rangers will be a crucial encounter, and they will look to win it.

