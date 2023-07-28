Seattle Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto gave an insight on the team's plans before the August 1 trade deadline.

This season, the team's offense has struggled and fans expecting new arrivals ahead of the trade deadline. The Mariners are currently fourth in the American League West with a 52-50 record. However, Jerry Dipoto's latest comments will not give much hope to the fans.

The former New York Mets player addressed the Mariners' trade plans, suggesting that the club is looking at long-term goals and will avoid "stupid things" in the market.

"You can do things to make impact from an organizational standpoint, but you can't do stupid things, if you intend to sustain. That's what we've really built this on is the desire to sustain, and we're going to try to avoid stupid things."

His statement suggests that the team would be relying on the current crop of players along with prospects rather than splashing the cash ahead of the trade deadline.

Although the team has struggled offensively in the MLB this season, Dipoto feels that their pitching is good enough to make an impact if the Mariners make it to the postseason. Dipoto said:

“I’ve said this before: Our pitching is good enough that if we can get on the dance floor for the postseason, we can do some damage. And we’re aware of that”

Seattle Mariners struggling to live up to the highs of last season

The 2022 season was quite a ride for the Seattle fans as they watched their team become the first in MLB history to enter the All-Star break with a 14-game winning streak.

The Seattle Mariners qualified for the postseason as one of the Wild Card teams and defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in the Wild Card Series.

However, their aspirations came crashing down after the Houston Astros clinched the Division Series. The Astros swept the three-game series as the Mariners failed to score a single run in their first postseason game played in Seattle since 2001.

Despite being second-best to the Astros in the AL West, fans expected the Mariners to build up on their season by bolstering the roster this year. However, the team has not met the expectations as they are struggling to compete for a playoff spot.

Dipoto's latest comments do not bode well for the fans who were hoping to go one better this season.