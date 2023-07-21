Jerry Dipoto’s Seattle Mariners are struggling to say the least. Dipoto thinks that the future doesn’t look too bright for the Mariners if they don’t do anything to make the offensive team better.

Despite registering a 5-0 win over the Minnesota Twins, the Mariners currently sit with a 48-48 record and are situated 9.5 games back of the AL West lead and five games out of the wild-card contention. With the trade deadline looming over their head and only 12 days being left, the Mariners are in hot waters.

Here’s what Jerry Dipoto, Mariner’s President of Baseball operations had to say about the team:

Shannon Drayer @shannondrayer Dipoto on @SeattleSports



"It's a very average offensive team and we have to find a way to become better than average. It's going to require some creative moves because we don't have the next wave of bats at AAA ready to come and push us over that edge."

Dipoto hinted at some upcoming moves that might be necessary to save the future of the team. The team needs to make notable moves over the following games in order to pause the chance of a major trade from being made.

To make things much worse, on Thursday Jarred Kelenic was placed on the Injured List for 10 days due to a fracture in his left foot. He had been named as one of the Seattle Mariners top prospects. He was living up to expectations when the sudden injury put his impressive performance on pause.

Will the Seattle Mariners be able to revive and prevent the trade Jerry Dipoto hinted at?

Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates a run against the Minnesota Twins during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park on July 20, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Mariners have been struggling all through the first half of the season. To prevent the trade move and make sure that the team makes it to the playoffs, they need to gather momentum and produce stellar performances on the mound.

There is enough time for the team to bounce back with 66 games remaining, however, not losing any more key players to injury is something that the team needs to pay special attention to.

The Seattle Mariners are currently gearing up to host the Toronto Blue Jays for an upcoming series that starts tomorrow.

