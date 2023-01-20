Seattle Mariners Roster 2023: Breaking down Off-season acquisitions and departures for the team

The Seattle Mariners are ready for a big 2023 season. The team, the fan base, and the entire city were energized by the Mariners' performance in 2022. The team ascended to the playoffs for the first time in 21 years.

The team was able to capitalize on hot hitting and pitching, which made a true difference for them. Today, we are taking a look at the names who will be returning to Seattle in 2023.

The Mariners' offseason so far has been defined by some big moves to import some offense. The Mariners, however, have kept much of their core together, which was successful last year.

The Seattle Mariners faced off against the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2022 AL Wild Card Series, overcoming an 8-1 defeat in Game 2 of the series to advance. The Mariners ultimately met their match against the Houston Astros, their divisional foe, in the ALDS.

Headlining for the Mariners is their starting rotation. The Mariners starters had a combined ERA of 3.65, sixth in the AL. Sophomore right-hander Logan Gilbert was the best starter, going 13-6 with a 3.20 ERA in 2021.

"LOOK OUT LOGAN GILBERT (via Mariners)" - @ Sports Center

Cy Young winner Robbie Ray also made 32 starts and finished with a respectable 3.71 ERA. Along with 6'4 25-year-old George Kirby, these men make up the keystone of the Mariners' pitching.

In terms of hitting, the Seattle Mariners were outstanding in 2022, with Eugenio Suarez leading the way with 31 home runs and 87 RBIs in his first season. First baseman Ty France had the best season of his career, launching 20 home runs and 83 RBIs.

In the young talent department, rookie center fielder Julio Rodriguez turned out to be all the Seattle Mariners wanted when they signed him as a 21-year-old free agent out of the Dominican Republic. Rodriguez was named Rookie of the Year after hitting.284 with 28 home runs and 75 RBI.

The Seattle Mariners acquired outfielder Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue Jays in an offseason deal that sent some young pitching the other way. Although Hernandez is headed for arbitration, he will likely be a dynamo for the Mariners. Hernandez was an All-Star and hit 25 home runs and 77 RBIs for the Jays last year.

"watching teoscar hernandez highlights" - @ depressed kraken fan

Additionally, the addition of second baseman Kolten Wong will extend their prospects. Wong had a career-high of 15 home runs last season and stole 17 bases. Outfielder AJ Pollock will also be joining Rodriguez and Hernandez in the outfield. Pollock hit 14 home runs and 56 RBIs for the Chicago White Sox last year.

Can the Seattle Mariners compete in their division?

The Seattle Mariners have their work cut out for them. In their division, the AL West is one of baseball's most competitive. Apart from the defending champion Houston Astros, the Los Angeles Angels and Mike Trout are looking to make a mark this season. But for now, it looks like the Mariners have the goods to put up a fight this year and make the postseason once again.

