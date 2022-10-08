Seattle Mariners vs Toronto Blue Jays 2022 record: Which is the better MLB team?

The stage is set for the Toronto Blue Jays to face the Seattle Mariners in the 2022 AL Wild Card round. Both teams overcame particularly difficult divisions to make it to the postseason.

Players on these teams come from drastically different extremes of playoff experience. The Jays have made the playoffs four times in the last seven years. Meanwhile, the Mariners have not seen postseason action since 2001.

For the Seattle Mariners, they have finally broken the longest playoff drought in North American sports. So, which team is better? Let's explore that question.

The first and most obvious metric would be the records of the two teams this season. The Mariners finished with a season record of 90-72, putting them 16 games behind the top spot in the AL West. The Blue Jays finished with a slightly better record of 92-70.

Both teams had worthy adversaries. The Blue Jays had to contend with the New York Yankees, who have hit 254 homers this season, more than any other team. Meanwhile, the Mariners have the Houston Astros in their division, the team with the best record in the AL.

In terms of power, the teams are comparable. Toronto has hit 200 home runs this season while Seattle has hit 197. The wealth was spread around more evenly for the Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays had five players with 24 or more home runs, while the Mariners had only three. Julio Rodriguez and Eugenio Suarez have accounted for more than half of the team's long ones this season.

In terms of batting average, the differences are stark. The Toronto Blue Jays had the highest team average in the MLB this season, batting .264. The Seattle Mariners, meanwhile, were a lowly 27th, batting only .230 as a team.

However, the Seattle Mariners have the edge when it comes to pitching. With a team ERA of 3.59, they were the eighth best in the league this year. Toronto, with a team ERA of 3.87 claims the league median. The Seattle Mariners did, however, allow 186 home runs against them this season - the sixth most in the league.

So, who is better -- the Seattle Mariners or the Toronto Blue Jays?

Statistically, the Blue Jays have the upper hand in this series. They won more games and had better hitting. Therefore, they will get to host all three games of this Wild Card miniseries in Toronto. However, as any baseball fan will tell you, surprises are part of the deal when it comes to baseball.

