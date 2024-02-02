"Secretly looking...forward to Backyard Baseball" - Eagles' Jason Kelce plans to revive millennial gaming classic for new age gamers

Jason Kelce appears to be planning on bringing some joy to young audiences by rejuvenating two classic games, "Backyard Baseball" and "Backyard Football." The Philadelphia Eagles center is reportedly looking to buy the rights to the gaming series.

Back in the day, both these sports games were part of the Backyard series, video games for kids that were initially developed by Humongous Entertainment and published by Atari. The first few games were released for Windows and Macintosh, with the latter ones being available on iOS as well.

Jason Kelce felt nostalgic talking about the games on the "New Heights" podcast, a co-production between him and his brother Travis. On the show, the 36-year-old remembered playing the Backyard games as a child and wanted to bring them back for gen-z by making them available on their phones.

Kelce also spoke about keeping a close eye on the rights of the games:

"Oh, dude... I don't even know if I want to mention this because I've been secretly looking into seeing if anybody holds the rights to "Backyard Football" or "Backyard Baseball" because I want to buy it and get this thing going again. That was the best game ever. It was so electric."

Is entrepreneurship a possible post-retirement option for Jason Kelce?

Jason Kelce is now a seven-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion. If all things go well he will also make it to the coveted Hall of Fame. There are rumors that the legendary center will hang up his boots this offseason. This leaves him with a number of options to pursue following his retirement.

He has a successful podcast that he started in September of 2022 with Travis Kelce and has also starred in some TV specials.

Another possible career option can be that of entrepreneurship. If Kelce can grab the rights to the Backyard games then he can develop the games under his name. This might open up a new avenue for the NFL great.

