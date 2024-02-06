“See what Patrick Mahomes has done” - MLB insider draws parallels between Bobby Witt Jr. & NFL superstar following record-breaking Royals extension

The Kansas City Royals have been in desperate need of a superstar again, and Bobby Witt Jr. might be their answer. They certainly believe so, since they just signed him for up to 14 seasons in a record-breaking extension. One MLB reporter believes this is an unbelievable move, and compared Witt to an NFL superstar.

Ken Rosenthal said:

"To understand just how important franchise builders can be, all they need to do is look across the street and see what Patrick Mahomes has done for the Kansas City Chiefs. Witt will now be the Royals' version of Mahomes. This is a team that is intent on getting better. They've spent some money this winter... They are trying to be a more competitive team. Great message that they send by signing Witt."

The Royals have not been good for a while and they've needed a star player to build around, much like the Chiefs when they landed Patrick Mahomes. The team suddenly had a franchise player and were quick to extend him well into the future.

Now, the Royals are doing the same with Witt. It's a longer extension and it carries a little more risk since Mahomes won MVP in his first year and Witt hasn't made an All-Star team, but they're intent on recreating what the Chiefs have with their quarterback.

Royals ink Bobby Witt to massive extension

The Kansas City Royals are doing something a little bit unprecedented. They've locked up Bobby Witt Jr. for 11 seasons at minimum. There are options that can take the contract to 14 seasons and it is currently worth $288 million.

Bobby Witt Jr. got paid

There is a growing trend of locking up young talent as early as possible. The Atlanta Braves did it with Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies and have now adopted this model for most players.

The Milwaukee Brewers extended MLB's number two prospect Jackson Chourio before even a debut. The Detroit Tigers have done the same with their number two prospect.

The Royals are a little later on the extension, but it's still a huge and early deal for a 23-year-old star in the making.

