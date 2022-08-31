"See Yankees? This is how you are supposed to do against bad teams." - New York Yankees end three-game losing streak, fans delighted with bounce back win against the Los Angeles Angels

The New York Yankees are back to winning ways as they comfortably defeated the Los Angeles Angels 7-4 in their Monday contest. The Bombers ended an ugly losing skid that saw them drop two games to the Oakland Athletics and one to the Angels.

Aaron Judge hit another homer, his second in as many days. This time, it was an opposite field 378-foot three-run blast to right center for an historic 51st of the season.

Steven R @re2pectjeta @Yankees See Yankees? This is how you are supposed to do against bad teams. @Yankees See Yankees? This is how you are supposed to do against bad teams.

Unlike yesterday, Aaron Judge has some help in this game. Andrew Benintendi and Anthony Rizzo started the game off with individual solo blasts in the early stages of the game. The Angels tied the game in the bottom of the second after a Max Stassi two-run shot.

The Angels' defensive woes proved to be fatal, though, as the Yankees scored two runs in the top of the third that gave the latter a 4-2 lead. In the fourth, Judge put the game away with the aforementioned 51st blast of the year.

The Yankees pitching staff also held their own after starter Jameson Taillon was drilled by a liner in the early stages of the contest. He exited the matchup with a right forearm contusion. The New York Yankees bullpen stepped up, allowing only two runs in seven combined innings.

The series is now tied up. The winner of today's game will take the series victory and a much-needed morale boost.

Aaron Judge's historic season for the New York Yankees

Much has been said about Aaron Judge and the American League MVP race. What many have failed to grasp, however, is the gravity of his sensational season so far. Judge single-handedly carried and bailed out the New York Yankees during tumultuous situations.

Aaron Judge is on pace to break Roger Maris' 61-year record for the most home runs in the American League with 62. The outfielder just became the 10th man in MLB history to have at least two seasons with 50 home runs.

To put Judge's accomplishments in perspective, the only other people to accomplish the feat were Babe Ruth, Jimmie Foxx, Ken Griffey Jr., Ralph Kiner, Mickey Mantle, Willie Mays, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, and Alex Rodriguez. He also became the fifth New York Yankees player to have 50 or more home runs in a single season.

Regardless of the outcome of this year's MVP race, it will be a season in the history books for Aaron Judge.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt