"Seeing Ichiro Suzuki twerk in rainbow leggings wasn't on my bingo card" - Fans go gaga over ex-Yankees star's mannequin

Ichiro Suzuki is heading to the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame after receiving 99.7% of the votes in the recent election cycle. The Japanese-born MLB legend will be remembered as one of the best to ever play the sport, and he will be enshrined in Cooperstown this summer.

Since the big announcement, Ichiro has been making the rounds and recently visited a Japanese clothing manufacturer. This visit stirred up social media as fans reacted to the mannequins modeled after the MLB star.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fan reactions poured in after the initial post, with some very differing responses.

"Seeing Ichiro twerk in rainbow leggings wasn't on my bingo card for today, but fuggit, why not." -@Abusive Tubesock wrote.

Comment byu/ogasawarabaseball from discussion inbaseball Expand Post

Other followers on Reddit seemed to enjoy what they saw in the photos.

"That first image is incredible," one fan commented

"Whoever made those mannequins must be so proud. They look exactly like him." another fan remarked

Others who saw the photo had a different reaction, as it was hard for some to understand what was happening.

"Well this is unsetlling," one commenter said

"Why are his legs so far apart?" another fan asked

Others simply saw the post as an opportunity to comment on Ichiro Suzuki's legacy and his enduring popularity.

"I love this so much… but I love just about anything that involves Ichiro. " @guyako

Comment byu/ogasawarabaseball from discussion inbaseball Expand Post

Ichiro Suzuki Honored By Alex Rodriguez on Hall of Fame Announcement

Ichiro Suzuki put up impressive numbers during his MLB career and was respected by teammates and opponents alike. When it was announced that he was officially elected to the Hall of Fame, Alex Rodriguez was one of the first to congratulate him on the accomplishment.

"Congratulations to Ichiro Suzuki on being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame! Without a doubt one of the greatest pure hitters I've ever seen," -Alex Rodriguez on "X"

Expand Tweet

Joining Ichiro Suzuki in Cooperstown this summer are CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner. Ichiro continues to be revered in Japan, but he also made plenty of fans in the United States during his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback