“Seeing him do this makes me sad for him” - Angels fans react as Mike Trout leads the MLB in home runs

It's another season for the LA Angels and Mike Trout, where both parties have started the season on an opposing note. The Angels are 6-4, while Trout now leads the majors in home runs after he hit his sixth home run of the year against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

Mike Trout crushed Aaron Civale's 2-2 pitch in left field for two-run home run and his eighth RBI of the season. It was a 397-foot home run that went off the bat at 104.3 mph at a launch angle of 37°.

Despite Trout's consistent hitting exploits, the Angels are not expected to be on the diamond when October hits. This saddens fans, as they shared their reactions on Twitter.

"Trout gives Angels the lead… Angels blow lead… Rinse & repeat," a fan tweeted.

"Seeing him do this makes me sad for him," another fan wrote.

"We’ve seen this movie before," another quipped.

Knowing that Mike Trout's destiny is not in their hands, fans can only praise and enjoy his hitting from the plate.

"When one of the best hitters in baseball acting like one of the best hitters in baseball," one fan tweeted.

"Better than judge for sure," one fan find him better than Aaron Judge .

Mike Trout carries Angels on his back in 7-1 win against Rays

The red-hot bat of Trout was a key contributor in Angels 7-1 win over the Rays on Monday night at home. He scored an RBI triple in the first inning and blasted a solo shot in the third.

Left fielder Taylor Ward went 3-5, including three RBIs, while pitcher Tyler Anderson pitched seven scoreless innings to earn the win. Anthony Rendon is also finding the barrel, as he had three hits from the lead-off spot. Manager Ron Washington termed the win "a complete team performance."

“It was definitely a complete team performance,” Angels manager said. “You find out the character of the people you're around when you get knocked down and then come back. That proves there is some character [in the] room.”

Mike Trout, already a three-time AL MVP, is looking on pace to win his fourth title this year. However, he will face stiff competition from the likes of Juan Soto and Aaron Judge.

