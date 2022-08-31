"Seems as a planned rest so he can just simply F’g dominate the AL in playoffs" "Dylan Cease or Shane is now Cy Young"- MLB Twitter reacts to Justin Verlander entering 15-day IL with calf injury

Houston Astros ace and Cy Young frontrunner Justin Verlander has landed on the 15-day IL. Verlander left Sunday’s start against the Baltimore Orioles after three scoreless innings owing to right calf discomfort.

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, an MRI revealed “fascial disruption” but no damage to muscle fibers. The diagnosis provided a massive sense of relief to Verlander, as he is expected to make a full recovery within his IL stint.

This is Verlander’s first injury setback this term. He missed almost two full seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery in October 2020.

There were questions about his post-surgery efficiency, but he has silenced every critic and doubter since. Verlander has aged like fine wine and at 39 years of age, he is a prime candidate for the American League’s Cy Young Award.

Through 24 starts this year, Verlander has a 16-3 record with a 1.84 ERA and 0.855 WHIP. He also earned his ninth All-Star call-up back in July.

Verlander has been one of the key contributors to the Astros’ dominance. Not only is Dusty Baker’s side leading the AL West convincingly, but they also hold the AL’s first seed ahead of the New York Yankees.

Verlander’s absence would have been an enormous blow, had it been long term. Fans have even been wondering if Verlander’s injury has paved the way for either Dylan Cease or Shane McClanahan to get an open run at the Cy Young title.

However, Verlander has been the better pitcher by far, and his injury seems to be short-term. Hence, he remains the frontrunner.

Despite the reduced concern due to limited damage, there is no reason for the Astros to rush Justin Verlander’s comeback. With the postseason on the horizon, Verlander should be allowed all the time in the world to heal.

In terms of making it to the playoffs, the Astros have gotten the job done. In the next couple of weeks, they could mathematically guarantee the division title.

Justin Verlander came very close to picking up season-ending damage

After getting his diagnosis, Justin Verlander must have felt like Keanu Reeves defying the laws of physics by dodging bullets left, right, and center in the Matrix.

Doctors revealed that his injury was very close to being season-ending. At this juncture, it will surely feel like a dodged bullet. Speaking to MLB.com, he said:

“After the diagnosis was given to me, when I was talking to the doctors about it is when I realized how close it came to being potentially season-ending. If the muscle fibers had been involved, I think we’re looking at a matter of weeks without even picking up a ball.”

The Astros can expect to have Verlander back in the fold within a fortnight or so. However, there is no rush and the focus will surely be on Verlander’s fitness for Houston’s postseason run. As far as the regular season goes, the job is done.

