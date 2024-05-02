“Send the whole team to West Palm Beach” - Astros fans remain frustrated as team fails to defeat Guardians in close extra-inning contest 

The Houston Astros find themselves in a state of dismay as they continue to struggle this season, adding another loss to their record following a 3-2 defeat against the Cleveland Guardians in extra innings.

This latest setback reflects the Astros’ ongoing challenges and frustrations as they navigate through a difficult start to the 2024 season with a 10-20 record.

Despite a quality start from veteran ace Justin Verlander, who pitched seven strong innings and allowed only two runs on six hits, the Astros were unable to get over the line in a hard-fought contest.

Guardians' Triston McKenzie and Astros' Verlander went head-to-head in a pitching matchup, but it was McKenzie’s Guardians who emerged victorious at the end.

"Send the whole team to West Palm Beach." - Joked one frustrated fan.

Two runs scored by Jose Altuve and Kyle Tucker gave the Astros’ attack a boost. Tucker’s home run in the seventh innings tied the game. However, their efforts were not enough to secure a win as the game extended into extra innings.

In the crucial 10th innings, the Cleveland Guardians capitalized on an opportunity, scoring a go-ahead run off Astros pitcher Shawn Dubin. Despite striking out slugger Jose Ramirez and inducing a double play to minimize the damage, the Astros fell short in their comeback attempt.

Houston Astros now face important task of making changes to turn their season around

Houston Astros fans were visibly upset and took to social media to express their discontent, especially given the team’s struggles highlighted by a string of losses and ongoing offensive woes.

The Astros’ acquisition of Jose Abreu, who was optioned earlier on Wednesday, shows the challenges that the team has been facing.

"Another loss because Bregman can’t do anything besides hit a freakin little league infield popup with a runner on third and one out," wrote one fan.

"This team hurts to watch," - chimed another fan.

"Cooked franchise. Back to the bottom of the standings for years to come," vented a fan.

"Astros losing in extra innings ---> #Relentless," mocked a frustrated fan.

As the Astros navigate through tough times, questions have surfaced regarding the team’s performance and the potential implications for the remainder of the season. With a pitching staff that has struggled and an offense lacking consistency and stability, the Astros now face a crucial point in the season, still with time to turn things around.

