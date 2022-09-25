"Sending a get well soon & best wishes to our very own Keith Hernandez" - Mets legend and SNY analyst Keith Hernandez to miss rest of the season due to shoulder injury 

New York Mets great and SNY broadcast analyst Keith Hernandez will be out for the rest of the season due to a tendon tear on his shoulder. The legend missed a step while walking and fell. He will have surgery in the coming week.

Hernandez's broadcast colleague on SNY Gary Cohen shared the news during the Mets' game against the Oakland Athletics that the former fell to the ground after missing a curb. This was the result of him trying to protect his phone and glasses and as a result, tore a tendon on his shoulder.

"He suffered a complete tear of a tendon in his shoulder and is going to require surgery next week," Gary Cohen said Friday. "Keith is on the injured list, he is out for the rest of the regular season."

SNY @SNYtv Sending a get well soon & best wishes to our very own Keith Hernandez.



A speedy recovery so we can have you back for the postseason! Sending a get well soon & best wishes to our very own Keith Hernandez.A speedy recovery so we can have you back for the postseason! https://t.co/2lQ21WT6aG

"Sending a get well soon & best wishes to our very own Keith Hernandez. A speedy recovery so we can have you back for the postseason!" - @ SNY

It can be recalled that Keith Hernandez was also involved in another incident earlier this year. In July, he had to get eight stitches on his big toe after a he tripped in his own tub.

As per Fox news:

"The "gardening accident" occurred when Hernandez slipped off his hot tub while doing yard work at his home. He required eight stitches on his big toe after the fall."

Keith Hernandez's MLB career

Hernandez made his major league debut with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1974 and retired with the Cleveland Indians in 1990. He spent 10 seasons with the Cards, but it was his seven years in New York with the Mets that was the most remarkable.

He was selected to five All-Star teams, became a part of two World Series winning sides, was the co-winner of the 1979 National League MVP award, was inducted into both the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets Hall of Fame, and in just this year, his number 17 was retired by the Mets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far