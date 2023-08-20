Baseball pitcher for the Cleveland Guardians, Shane Bieber's wife, Kara, is getting the spotlight because of her recent fashion choice. In a video shared by Kara on her Instagram account, she manifests elegance in a white tank top with cream trousers and a black belt.

The most highlighting part of the comment section was another Instagrammer swooning over her look, humorously saying that her overall look is causing "roadblocks all over the West Coast."

They sarcastically added that they had to pull over on the freeway to catch their breath after watching her captivating video.

Kara playfully replied to her husband Shane as her "silly goose" and expressed her love for him.

Kara Bieber's Post

Here's what other fans said about Kara's choice of outfit:

Kara Bieber is from a rural area in Northern California and she used to play basketball and volleyball earlier. Driven by her passion for fashion and a deep love for crafting stylish looks, entrepreneurship was pursued by her, leading to the establishment of her own fashion brand, KM Collection.

Shane Bieber and Kara Maxine Bieber's Relationship

Shane Bieber and Kara Bieber

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber's love story with his wife Kara began during their time at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB).

They began dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2021, three years after Bieber's MLB debut. Shane was Drafted by the Indians in the fourth round of the 2016 Major League Baseball draft and His MLB debut was made with Cleveland in 2018.

He went in All-Stars in 2019 and 2021 and received American League's 2020 Cy Young Award.

Shane Bieber and Kara Maxine's love story reached new heights in January 2023, when they married in a beautiful ceremony in Malibu, California.

Just a couple of hours away from where their story began at UCSB, the picturesque shores of Malibu provided the perfect backdrop for their special day.